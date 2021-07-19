Covid-Vaccines

We live in the best country in the world. Many of us have excellent health benefits, access to clean water and plenty of food, and a sound economy. But we are also a divided country, and sometimes it seems, getting more divided all the time.

Covid 19 is a virus that is affecting our entire planet. Every country is dealing with it in the best way they can. Scientists worked tirelessly to find a vaccine that could make our lives safe again. They continue to work to fight off the variants as they pop up. We were finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and now that light seems to be getting dimmer. Many people are simply NOT GETTING THE VACCINE!! Why? I couldn’t wait to get mine, and drove in a foggy, rain storm to get one before it expired. But now they are everywhere and still people won’t take them.

Statistically speaking, 25.8% of the world population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 3.54 billion doses! These numbers include third world countries. But we live in the United States with easy access to the vaccine and in Arkansas we are not that much ahead of the world stats at fully vaccinated people! Arkansas made the national news two weeks in a row (and not in a good way). Arkansas has less vaccinated people and higher rates of infection, along with hospitalization rates, than almost any other state in the country. Some states are banning their citizens from coming here. This does not make us look too smart. Why are people refusing to follow medical advice?!

I believe in science and medicine. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here today. I had cancer when I was 48, followed doctors’ advice, had surgery, took my medicine and I am still here at 63. So for the anti-vaxxers, what do you do when you get sick? Not take medicine, not have surgery, not go to the doctors? I guess some people are lucky and never get sick, but looking at the number of people checking into the hospital with Covid---that could have been prevented, for free, who is paying now?



Now they are saying they may have to discontinue elective surgeries again, because beds are getting in short supply at hospitals because of all the Covid cases. This means that those of us who did the right thing to protect ourselves and others, are now having to pay the price for those who didn’t. Is that fair?



The vaccine does not change your DNA, it does not plant a chip in you. Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook. If you can read Facebook, then that means you have access to the internet. Go to the CDC website or the World Health Organization. Why do you think you know more than the leading doctors, scientists, and health experts?



Think about the millions who have died or were damaged by polio, measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and more, that we now don’t have to worry about in the US because we got vaccines for them. When I travel to some countries, I have to take extra vaccines to make sure I am safe going there, and I take them.



I can't imagine that there is anyone out there who doesn't know someone who has had Covid. Many of us knew people who have died from it. I also know many people who had it and some only mildly sick, who are having long-term health implications because of it. For so long, it wasn't easily prevented, and front line people had to be exposed because there was no vaccine, but today that isn't the case. Now our front-line people is still having to be exposed because of the people who refused the vaccine and are now sick.

I strongly encourage everyone to get a vaccine. If you don’t get one, then please wear a mask. I have recently been to several events with a lot of people where I wore a mask, (and I have had my vaccines), but people around me did not wear one and I found out they haven’t had the vaccine. Just because you have had Covid already does not mean you can’t get it again, and these new variants seem to be even worse. If you aren’t worried about your own health and safety, then at least be considerate of others.