Dear Abby: Man still depends on ex-wife for everyday needs

Dear Abby: I have been with my boyfriend, “John,” for a year and a half. He has been divorced for two years. He told me he and his ex, “Jessica,” were still good friends. I thought it was OK since they were co-parenting.

I gave up everything and moved two hours away to move in with John. Then I realized he was constantly talking and texting with her. Then I noticed all the food containers were from her. It made me realize how much he depends on Jessica. John told me they divorced because they grew apart.

When we discussed it further, he admitted he still depends on Jessica for dinners, paying his bills and daily conversations. They are both in relationships and continue to act like this. Their “kid” is now 18. Am I wrong for not wanting to move forward in this relationship? — Confused In Montana

Dear Confused: To say that John is overly dependent on Jessica would be an understatement, and Jessica seems to like it that way. You’re not wrong for preferring not to move forward in this relationship; you are intelligent. For you to move forward, Jessica would have to step aside — and it appears that neither she nor John is open to doing that.

Dear Abby: I am a petite, 53-year-old woman who works out four to five times a week, so I’m in very good shape. I often perform manual labor jobs instead of hiring someone or using equipment. I regard it as an opportunity for an extra workout.

When people see me do hard work, they presume I need help. Today I bought 30 cement blocks to start building a wall. Several men asked if I needed help. I refused politely.

A short time later it started raining. A woman carrying an umbrella offered to help, and I responded just as politely. She put her umbrella down and started lifting the blocks into my car anyway! I said, “No need. You were sweet to offer, but I’m getting my morning workout.” She took offense and snapped, “Sorry to ‘impose’” and stalked off!

I feel bad after these encounters. It seems I am perceived as ungrateful, but if I need help, I will ask for it. How can I convey this more effectively, or must I just accept the help? — Trying Hard In Ohio

Dear Trying Hard: If multiple people are offended when you refuse their offers of help, there may be something wrong with the way you’re delivering your message. Sometimes it isn’t what we say but the words we choose or their tone that can be off-putting. Talk this over with some of your friends and see how they react.

