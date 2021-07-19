Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies investigate after body recovered from Patton Lake

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:03 p.m.

Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a possible drowning at Patton Lake in Sherrill, according to the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the lake with its Marine Patrol Unit around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a body in the lake, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Around 12:57 p.m. deputies and investigators recovered the body of an unidentified man, the release read.

No additional information is known at this time about the victim, deputies said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT