Deputies investigate after body recovered from Patton Lake

Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a possible drowning at Patton Lake in Sherrill, according to the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the lake with its Marine Patrol Unit around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a body in the lake, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Around 12:57 p.m. deputies and investigators recovered the body of an unidentified man, the release read.

No additional information is known at this time about the victim, deputies said.