GOLF

Ex-Hog Moore wins, secures PGA card

Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore won the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship on Sunday in Springfield, Ill.

Moore, 27, who competed at Arkansas from 2012-16, set a tournament record at 27-under 257 to top Anders Albertson's previous record of 259 in 2018. He had a final-round 65 and defeated Erik Barnes by three shots. Barnes shot a 68 on Sunday and finished 24-under 260 for the tournament.

It was Moore's first Korn Ferry Tour victory, and he secured his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season.

"Yeah, just a ton of excitement obviously," Moore told PGATour.com. "Been trying to get a win out here for four or five seasons, and to finally get it done means a lot. It's even just icing on the cake for me that I locked up my first tour card as well. All in all, a great day.

"I had an awesome day out there, bogey-free, did exactly what I wanted to do and I was able to get it done."

Moore entered the final round tied for the lead with Barnes. He birdied at the fourth, fifth and seventh holes to make the turn at 3 under. He had three more birdies on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes to extend his lead to three shots.

Moore is sixth in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with 1,650 points, guaranteeing that he'll finish in the top 25 in the regular season to earn PGA Tour membership.

Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 29th place after shooting a final-round 67 and finishing at 16-under 268. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 69 and tied for 38th place at 15-under 269. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 67 and finished at 13-under 271, good for a tie for 49th place.