DEAR HELOISE: I am appalled by the number of people who park in handicapped-accessible parking when they are not supposed to.

I work in retail, and the other day a World War II vet who needed a cane to walk was denied handicapped parking because two other people took the designated parking spaces. They were clearly not handicapped and were about 40 years younger than this man.

-- Michael R., Leesburg, Fla.

DEAR READER: Not all people who need handicapped-accessible parking have visible health problems. Some have COPD, heart-related problems or a number of other ailments that make walking difficult. However, the one thing anyone who parks in these designated spaces needs is an official sticker or plastic card on their windshield or hanging from their rear-view mirror to show that they are authorized to use the spaces. You can apply online, but a doctor must sign the application in most states before it's mailed off. Some states have very strict guidelines and stiff fines for those who ignore this important step. If you see people illegally parked in a handicapped-accessible zone, you can do the following: Write down the license number and make of the car. Notify the police or find a security guard. You also can complain online at HandicappedFraud.org (tinyurl.com/43a4cfcw) or inform the Department of Motor Vehicles.

DEAR READER: Going to the hospital for a few days? Be sure to include these items in your overnight bag:

• Toothbrush and toothpaste

• Hand cream and face moisturizer

• A pair of slippers or thick socks

• Bathrobe

• Something to read or a crossword book.

DEAR HELOISE: My nephew is 6 months old, and after I fed him and started to burp him he regurgitated all down the back of my handmade cotton sweater. How do I clean the sweater now?

-- Tracy H., Elizabeth, N.J.

DEAR READER: First make sure you remove any solid residue from the fabric. Soak the sweater in warm water and an enzyme detergent. Launder as usual after all traces of the stain are removed. Since your sweater is cotton, you might want to consider washing it by hand and lay it flat to dry.

DEAR READERS: Do you have a son or daughter going off to college this year? Most college students don't take the time to separate the dark and light items when doing laundry, so try this: Buy towels that are close in color to their jeans -- some good navy blue towels -- so they can wash their jeans and towels together.

