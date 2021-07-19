OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY July 19: Cultivating the collective spirit is your specialty; you have gathering powers. You pump people up and encourage everyone to win together, generating many creative breakthroughs for yourself and the group. There's a significant purchase in the fall that will pay off to future generations. Contracts are signed in October.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Endings aren't always sad. They can also be proud moments, victorious celebrations, releases that bring immediate relief. Today you let go with excitement and hope.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's like you're sitting down to a movie having seen only an intriguing poster. You're willing to go along for the ride without knowing what you're in for and whether you'll be led to laughter, tears or thrills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Knowing that the level of kindness in a person's outside voice speaks volumes as to what's happening on the inside, you'll extend kindness and compassion to those who can't seem to reach a gentle tone.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Decisions must be made. Whether it has to do with furniture, songs, styles, people ... the goal is the same. Choose what makes an impact you can return to without getting tired of.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are certain endeavors most appropriately approached in solemnity. What you do in the spirit of fun will be more meaningful than what you're supposed to be serious about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone who looks very different from you on the outside has a story that reveals an inside experience very similar to your own, involving heartbreak, longing and triumph you can relate to.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Reductions will improve matters, but this is a time to trim, not shop. Cutting back too far just means making extra work for yourself when you have to go get stuff again. If throwing something away is uncomfortable, then keep it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're plum in the middle of an embarrassment of riches. In fact, you've been there for some time but didn't realize it. Now that you know nothing is out of your reach, relax and decide what you'd like to add to your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What ruins a conversation doesn't have to ruin a friendship. What spoils the hour doesn't have to spoil the day. You shine as you contain, overlook and move on from the foibles of the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You rightly stand at the center of things. It's not because you feel you're more important than the others; rather, it's because you bring so much to the table and have a plan about how to distribute that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're an excellent sleuth. You'll take on an intricate puzzle and solve it. This generates not only order but also balance. From a place of balance, much more is possible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even though you could dazzle with clever conversation, consider what you might pitch using a wordless example. Embodiment will be the most effective way of putting your point across.

COSMIC FOURSQUARE

It's one cosmic square after another, and the dilemmas keep coming. Should you aim for a quick profit or lasting interest? Some version of this question keeps coming up in the days ahead. It's hard to gauge the long-term potential of things if indeed there even is one. Mercury's angle to Chiron says, "Do what's right, and all bases are covered."

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, ARIES

For Aries, intuition often doesn't have anything to do with pondering, casting runes or peering into crystal balls. For Aries, intuition lives in the body. It's how the body works and responds. Aries is the sign of "just do it."

The thought process that takes place before the ram takes action is so the-speed-of-light that Aries doesn't even realize there was a thought process. Impulsive is the word for it — a word with ill connotation. Impulsive people are sometimes seen as selfish, unrestrained and out of control. They are also quick responders in the moment, doing what comes naturally, following the survival instinct, meeting challenges and snapping up the opportunities of the moment. Impulsive people are in touch with their animal selves.

Anyone who loves animals knows that just because they don't speak in words doesn't mean they are stupid. Animal intelligence is something to admire and respect, especially when the animal is you.

For Aries, developing intuition is a matter of accepting, embracing and trusting the animal impulses that come so naturally. Of course, many impulses must not be acted upon, and restraint is necessary to live peaceably in society. But recognizing and respecting the wisdom of impulse leads to a more confident and intuition-guided existence.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Lead guitarist for Queen, Brian May composed "We Will Rock You," and rock us he did. Then this Cancer became an astrophysicist and published his doctoral thesis on zodiacal light. May was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were soulful Cancer. His moon, Saturn and Pluto are in entertaining Leo, and natal Mars is in intellectual Gemini.