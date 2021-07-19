McSpadden keeps personal roll going

Rain dampened the golf course at the Maumelle Country Club, but it did little to undermine the drama during one of the state's most prestigious tournaments.

Palmer McSpadden notched three birdies in a for final-round 3-under 69 on Sunday to rally past Francois Jacobs to win the Open Division of the 48th annual Maumelle Classic under overcast skies.

McSpadden, a Fayetteville native, finished with a 7-under 137 for the event, which was shortened from its original three-round, 54-hole format to two rounds and 36 holes because of heavy rains that hit the area Saturday. That downpour didn't allow any of the competitors in the division to finish a round that organizers eventually suspended and rescheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m.

More rain fell earlier Sunday, which caused another delay. Once play resumed, so did the theatrics.

"Coming out here, I figured it was going to be pretty sloppy," McSpadden said in reference to the playing conditions. "But the water was kind of able to run off. The ball was still bouncing on the fairways, and we were able to play it down so that was fine."

Jacobs, who was 6-under 138 for the tournament, held a one-shot lead over both McSpadden and Kasoma Paulino of Arkadelphia going into the final round after his 5-under 67 on Friday.

But Jacobs, a two-time All-American for NCAA Division II national champion Arkansas Tech University, was two shots behind McSpadden after 16 holes. He climbed within a single stroke when he rattled in a birdie on No. 17.

That set the stage for the final hole between two guys who spent the day riding with one another in a golf cart.

"It was kind of weird riding with the person that you're playing basically match-play against," said McSpadden, who's set to enter his sophomore season at the University of Central Arkansas in the fall. "We both know what was going on. We didn't say anything about it though."

Jacobs said he knew he needed to shoot one stroke better than his riding mate on the par-4 No. 18 hole to force a playoff. The situation was heightened even more when McSpadden, who could have won it with a birdie, tapped in for par.

"I just assumed he was gonna make it," McSpadden said of Jacobs' ensuing putt. "I figured since I didn't make mine, we'd go to a playoff."

The extra hole wasn't needed when Jacobs' putt stopped about an inch and a half from the hole.

"I just left it short," Jacobs said. "I had a few putts [Sunday] that cost me. And I knew that last one was going to be short."

That allowed McSpadden to not only walk away with a victory in his Maumelle Classic debut but also added momentum ahead of next month's U.S. Amateur in Oakmont, Pa. He qualified for that event by shooting an 11-under 33 during qualifying two weeks ago in Hot Springs.

"It means a lot to win a tournament like this," he said. "All of the hard work I've been putting in, it's finally starting to pay off. All of the people that were playing in here, I know a lot of my teammates were playing so it's good competition. And I played well.

"But I've just got to keep playing my game, keep practicing, keep doing what I'm doing. It's really starting to work out."