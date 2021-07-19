Merkel tours flood scene, vows financial aid

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel surveyed what she called a "surreal, ghostly" scene in a devastated village Sunday, pledging quick financial aid and a redoubled political focus on curbing climate change as the death toll from floods in Western Europe climbed above 180.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/719merkel/]

Merkel toured Schuld, a village on a tight curve of the Ahr River in western Germany where many buildings were damaged or destroyed Wednesday night by rapidly rising floodwaters. Although the mayor of Schuld said no one was killed or injured there, many other places weren't so lucky.

The death toll in the Ahrweiler area, where Schuld is located, stood at 112. Authorities said people are still missing and they fear the toll may still rise.

In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous, 46 people were killed, including four firefighters. Belgium confirmed 31 deaths.

Merkel said she came away from Schuld, still partly strewn with rubble and mud in bright sunshine, with "a real picture of, I must say, the surreal, ghostly situation."

"It is shocking -- I would almost say that the German language barely has words for the devastation that has been wreaked," she said.

Merkel said authorities will work to "set the world right again in this beautiful region, step by step," and her Cabinet will approve Wednesday an immediate and medium-term financial aid program.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that more than $354 million will be needed immediately. He said officials must set up a longer-term rebuilding program which, from experience with previous flooding, will be in the billions of euros.

"Thankfully, Germany is a country that can manage this financially," said Merkel, who is stepping down as chancellor following an election in September. "Germany is a strong country and we will stand up to this force of nature in the short term -- but also in the medium and long term, through policy that pays more regard to nature and the climate than we did in recent years. That will be necessary too."

Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to tackle climate change undeniable.

Scientists can't yet say for sure whether climate change caused the flooding, but they insist that it certainly exacerbates the extreme weather disasters on display around the world.

"We must get faster in the battle against climate change," Merkel said, pointing to policies already set in motion by Germany and the European Union to cut greenhouse gas emissions. "The second lesson is that we must pay great attention to adaptation" to climate change.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/719eufloods/]

Investing in fighting climate change is expensive, she said, but failing to do so is even more costly.

"One flood isn't the example of climate change, but if we look at the loss events of recent years, decades, then they are simply more frequent than they were previously -- so we must make a great effort," Merkel said.

Residents in the devastated areas will be needing support and comfort for a long time yet.

"This flood will leave scars on the people of Schuld -- scars that you don't forget, that can't be overcome, because our lives changed from one day to the next," Mayor Helmut Lussi said, breaking into sobs as he spoke.

Although the rain has stopped in the worst-affected areas of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, storms and downpours have persisted elsewhere in western and central Europe. There was flooding Saturday night in the German-Czech border area, in Germany's southeastern corner, and over the border in Austria.

Information for this article was contributed by Angela Charlton and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press.

Dozens of caravans, cars and mobile homes that were swept away by the flood wave hang squeezed together on a bridge over the River Ahr, in Altenahr, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front second right, gestures as she and the Governor of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, front right, talk to a resident in Schuld, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021 during their visit in the flood-ravaged areas to survey the damage and meet survivors. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods in Germany and other parts of western Europe the death toll has risen. (Christof Stache/Pool Photo via AP)

A helper of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) walks through the flooded city archive in Stolberg, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

Caravans, cars and mobile homes that were swept away by the flood wave hang together on a bridge over the River Ahr, in Altenahr, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Residents are seen between debris in Marienthal, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A van buried in debris and gravel on the banks of the river Ahr in Ahrbruck, Germany, Susnday July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, rear third left, and the Governor of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, rear fifth left, are seen on a bridge in Schuld, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021 during their visit in the flood-ravaged areas to survey the damage and meet survivors. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods in Germany and other parts of western Europe the death toll has risen. (Christof Stache/Pool Photo via AP)