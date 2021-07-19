• Julia Ducournau and Spike Lee shared the biggest spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival as her movie "Titane," a combination of thriller and biological horror featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d'Or on Saturday night. That makes the French filmmaker just the second woman to win the festival's top honor in its 74-year history. But the win was mistakenly announced by jury president Lee at the top of the ceremony, unleashing a bit of confusion. Yet Ducournau didn't come to the stage to accept until the actual announcement at the event's conclusion, and the tipoff didn't diminish from her emotional response. "I'm sorry, I keep shaking my head," said Ducournau, catching her breath. "Is this real? ... This evening has been so perfect, because it was not perfect." Lee had been asked which prize would be awarded first. Instead, he announced the evening's final prize as fellow jurors rushed to try to stop him. He then spent several moments with his head in his hands before apologizing profusely for taking a lot of the suspense out of the evening. "I have no excuses," he said. "I messed up. I'm a big sports fan; it's like the guy at the end of the game who misses the free throw." The festival's grand prize was split between Asghar Farhadi's Iranian drama "A Hero" and Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen's "Compartment No. 6." Best director was awarded to Leos Carax for "Annette," the fantastical musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The jury prize was awarded to both Nadav Lapid's "Ahed's Knee," an impassioned drama about creative freedom in modern Israel; and Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasthakul's "Memoria," a meditative film starring Tilda Swinton. Caleb Landry Jones won best actor for his performance as an Australian mass killer in the fact-based "Nitram" by Justin Kurzel. Renate Reinsve won best actress for Joachim Trier's "The Worst Person in the World."

• Meghan and Prince Harry's second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl's adventures in an animated series. The duchess of Sussex said the family-focused series -- with the working title "Pearl" -- was inspired by a variety of women from history. "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history." The couple's first project with Netflix will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

