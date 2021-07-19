Sections
New ramp opening on Bella Vista Bypass

by Ron Wood | Today at 11:27 a.m.
Traffic is detoured on Zion Road Thursday, May 20, 2021, as construction continues on the road in Fayetteville. Workers are installing a new sewer line under Zion Road between Vantage Drive and Old Missouri Road. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through June 29. Drivers are being detoured south to Joyce Boulevard. Check out nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

BENTONVILLE -- Southbound traffic in Bentonville will begin using a newly constructed entrance ramp to the Bella Vista Bypass on Wednesday, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The entrance ramp will open to traffic during overnight hours Wednesday at the Interstate 49/U.S. 71/Bella Vista Bypass interchange, weather permitting. U.S. 71 south traffic will use this single lane ramp to go west on the Bella Vista Bypass.

The route for north traffic accessing the Bella Vista Bypass west will remain the same.

This project includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. More information on the $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Print Headline: New Bella Vista Bypass ramp to open

