New ramp opening on Bella Vista Bypass

BENTONVILLE -- Southbound traffic in Bentonville will begin using a newly constructed entrance ramp to the Bella Vista Bypass on Wednesday, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The entrance ramp will open to traffic during overnight hours Wednesday at the Interstate 49/U.S. 71/Bella Vista Bypass interchange, weather permitting. U.S. 71 south traffic will use this single lane ramp to go west on the Bella Vista Bypass.

The route for north traffic accessing the Bella Vista Bypass west will remain the same.

This project includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. More information on the $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.