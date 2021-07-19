Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

U.S. men top Spain

Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to help the U.S. beat Spain 83-76 on Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams. Johnson just joined the team two days earlier after Bradley Beal tested positive for the coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury. The U.S. also added JaVale McGee, who didn't play. The two top-ranked teams in the world struggled early on with Spain missing its first six shots before finally getting a basket 4:35 into the game. Despite the slow start the Spaniards led 18-14 after one. They extended the lead to 38-36 at the half. Spain only had one field goal in the final 5:44 of the third quarter and was down 57-50 heading into the fourth quarter. The U.S. kept the burst going to start the fourth and led 65-52 on Jayson Tatum's reverse layup with 7:30 left. Spain could get no closer than eight the rest of the way.

U.S. women prevail

A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. The U.S. rebounded after dropping consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011 with losses to the WNBA All-Stars and Australia last week. The Americans got off to a strong start, racing out to a 20-4 lead. After shooting 2 for 18 from behind the three-point arc in the loss to Australia, the U.S. pounded the ball inside early and often against Nigeria. The first 10 points came from Wilson and Brittney Griner.

TENNIS

Gauff out of Olympics

U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics. "I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Gauff tweeted Sunday.s, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future." The 17-year-old lost to Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month. Gauff is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.

GOLF

Power takes first PGA win

Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff. Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory. Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, with the 34-year-old Irishman posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him. Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 15th after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th. He parred the final two holes for 70. The 28-year-old Poston missed a chance for his second PGA Tour title. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in his home state of North Carolina. Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished a stroke out of the playoff, each shooting 65. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 Sunday to finish at 18 under in a tie for 11th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) finished with a 72 for 9 under and 47th place.

BASEBALL

Mets to put deGrom on IL

The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, Manager Luis Rojas announced Sunday. The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start Sunday. DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season. He has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

SOCCER

U.S. wins off 20-second goal

Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore's goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990. Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in against Ghana in the Americans' 2014 World Cup opener. Both nations already were assured of advancing. The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record and will play its quarterfinal Sunday at Arlington, Texas, against Costa Rica or Jamaica, both 2-0 going into their match Tuesday at Orlando, Fla. Canada finished the first round 2-1 and also will play Costa Rica or Jamaica. The U.S. ended Canada's team record eight-game winning streak. The U.S. is unbeaten against Canada in 20 home matches since 1957 and extended its winning streak against CONCACAF opponents to 13.

