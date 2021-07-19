100 years ago

July 19, 1921

• Work on a section of the Little Rock-Hot Springs highway along the north fork of the Saline river about three miles from Benton is being held up following a demonstration against negro employes of the Oliver Construction Company by white residents of the Benton vicinity. The attack occurred last Thursday night about midnight. The party of attackers, all said to have been heavily armed, was said to number 19 or 20. The 25 negro laborers on the job were given only a few minutes in which to leave the camp and all arrived in Little Rock about three o'clock Friday morning.

50 years ago

July 19, 1971

WASHINGTON -- Representative Wilbur D. Mills (Dem., Ark.) said Sunday that he believed the 1972 presidential election would be decided on domestic issues no matter what political windfalls might come from President Nixon's visit to Communist China. Mills, a severe critic of the Nixon administration's economic policies who is regarded as a possible candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination next year also said that he believed Mr. Nixon could be defeated.

25 years ago

July 19, 1996

• Pulaski County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against a North Little Rock man suspected of stealing hundreds of historical documents from libraries and archives in Arkansas and three other states. Robert Hardin Smith, 37, of 300 W. K St. was charged Tuesday with two counts of theft alleging he stole about two dozen documents worth at least $20,600 from two Little Rock archives. Last month, a Washington County judge sentenced Smith to 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay $33,440 in restitution for stealing an estimated 125 papers from the Mullins Library at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. A Lawrence, Kan., judge sentenced him in April to 11 months in prison and ordered him to pay $7,155 in restitution for the theft of 10 papers from a University of Kansas library.

10 years ago

July 19, 2011

• Seven jurors -- four men and three women -- were seated Monday on the first day of the capital-murder trial of Abdulhakim Muhammad, accused of opening fire on two soldiers outside a military recruiting center more than two years ago, killing one of them and injuring the other. Of the 29 potential jurors considered Monday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright struck 11 because they said they couldn't impose the death penalty because of personal beliefs, knew someone close to the victims or had a vacation scheduled within the two weeks set aside for the trial.