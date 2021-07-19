Woman arrested in gunfire outside Conway restaurant; bullet struck UCA residence hall, police say

A woman arrested last week is accused of firing shots outside a Conway pizzeria in late June, including one that struck a University of Central Arkansas residence hall, police said.

The shots were fired around 12:20 a.m. on June 25 at Bear’s Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, according to a Facebook post from Conway police. Authorities said Sharnae Rhoten was seen shooting five times into a sedan following an argument, police said.

The University of Central Arkansas Police Department found a stray bullet from the scene that struck an unoccupied campus residence hall, the post states.

Rhoten was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of terroristic act and two counts of criminal mischief, police said.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to police.