Quilt society meets for Sit 'n Sew event

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society held its Sit 'n Sew with nine members present July 14 in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart.

The leader of the quilt society opened the meeting with Happy Birthday greetings to one member. She also introduced two new members, according to a news release.

The May minutes and treasurer's report were given. There was no meeting in June due to the excessive rainfall and flooding at Stuttgart and surrounding areas.

The report of the Country Quilt Camp VII held at Cross Heirs on June 10-13 was also given. The members reminisced about the good food and memories of getting together. Next year's quilt camp will be the first weekend in June 2022.

During Show and Share, a member passed around an article she had on making "Fidget Quilts." They are beneficial for residents in nursing homes who need something to "stay busy" with and keep their attention. She also had a Mother Goose baby quilt she made for the Hope of the Delta Center.

A participant showed a sewing machine decal she had appliqued on her shirt. A woman had two quilts she had made for her grandchildren while another person showed her Friendship Star quilt blocks she is hand-piecing.

There were several tables of fabric treasures for the members to take home.

"Wow, this is like Christmas," one member said.

Everyone quickly claimed just the right piece for a future project.

"With full sacks and happy hearts, everyone got down to some serious business of sewing on their projects," according to the news release.

Various members worked on projects. They put the finishing touches on a Shopkins quilt top, worked on a quilt for a niece, hand-sewed a binding on a baby quilt, pieced a Friendship Star quilt blocks, worked on a needlepoint picture of Oaklawn Park, sandwiched a quilt top together and sewed some teaching dolls for Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"Everyone sat down and ate lunch together with many a quilting story passed around the group. Lots of helpful hints and humorous mishaps made the lunchtime pass quickly," according to the news release.

The next meeting will be Aug. 11 at First Christian Church at Stuttgart. Interested people are urged to attend.