Sommore, billed as “Queen of Comedy,” headlines the touring "Festival of Laughs," coming to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Oct. 30.

Also on the lineup for the 8 p.m. show: comedians Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen, according to a news release from the venue.

Tickets — $63, $79 and $103 — go on sale at 10 a.m., July 23, at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.