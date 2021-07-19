State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Team Arkansas eliminated from TBT

Team Challenge ALS erased a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Team Arkansas 69-63 in the second round of The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Marvelle Harris drilled five three-pointers and finished with 25 points for Team Challenge ALS, which trailed 60-53 with 5:31 to go in the fourth quarter before scoring 16 of the final 19.

Nick Caner-Medley scored 14 points and Deshawn Stephens added 11 for Team Challenge ALS.

Dusty Hannahs had 22 points and Jaylen Barford tallied 14 points for Team Arkansas, which was outscored 44-13 in bench points two days after holding a 20-point edge in that area during the first round. Team Arkansas shot 24 of 64 (37.5%) for the game but hit just 3 of 17 (17.6%) from beyond the three-point line.

Team Challenge ALS finished 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the floor and 8 of 28 (28.6%) on three-pointers.

– Erick Taylor