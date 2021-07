Stuttgart police on Sunday said they were seeking a suspect in a homicide that took place late last week.

The killing occurred Thursday night on North College Street, according to a statement posted on Facebook Saturday by the city’s police department. Police named Charles Phillips of Stuttgart as the victim.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Earthly Cletus Coleman in Phillips’ death, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the police department at (870) 673-2171.