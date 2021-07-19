Suspect in killing arrested, charged

Little Rock police have arrested a suspect and identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at Westside Wine & Spirits on Rodney Parham Road.

Daniel Dunnahoo, 60, of Little Rock was found injured after officers responded to a call before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Patrick Brown, 34, was arrested on charges of capital murder. Brown surrendered to officers early Sunday morning after having barricaded himself inside a Meredith Court apartment near Reservoir Road, Edwards said.

Edwards said the shooting happened at the store's drive-thru.

"It was a random shooting," Edwards said.