SWAC’s fall football return focus of event

The turnaround from the previous football season is quick, but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is not waiting very long for a shot at redemption after May’s loss in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

With the return of an in-person SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, the conference is turning the page to a traditional fall season despite a recent rise in covid-19 cases. The 2020 Media Day became the January 2021 virtual Media Days due to the postponement of football until February in the conference.

That did not slow down UAPB, which avoided positive covid-19 cases to start 4-0 for the first time since 1994 before losing the SWAC final to Alabama A&M University 40-33 in Jackson, Miss. One UAPB game against Alabama State University was stopped due to inclement weather and another was canceled due to covid-19 issues impacting Texas Southern University The Golden Lions’ Sept. 4 kickoff at home against Lane College of Tennessee will be their first game in just four months and three days since the title game. On Tuesday, Lions Coach Doc Gamble, along with linebacker Isaac Peppers and offensive lineman Mark Evans, will look ahead to the season along with representatives from 11 other teams at the Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel in Alabama — avoiding the frenzy of Southeastern Conference Media Days in nearby Hoover.

ESPN3.com and the ESPN app will broadcast the SWAC event live starting at 10 a.m. Gamble, Evans and Peppers are scheduled to be the last team to appear on the main stage at 12:44.

Here are just a few points of emphasis for SWAC’s opening ceremony of football:

WILL UAPB BE FAVORED IN REALIGNED WEST?

After securing the SWAC Western Division title to reach the championship game, the Golden Lions may or may not be the hunted in the six-team group.

Alcorn State University, which did not play during the spring because of a high number of covid-19 cases in its program, has moved to the West due to the arrival of Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M universities, which will play in the Eastern Division.

Two seniors from the spring 2021 roster, wide receiver Harry Ballard transferred to the University of Nevada and cornerback Shawn Steele to the University of South Alabama, but it’s yet to be revealed how many more will spend their extra year of eligibility as Golden Lions under the NCAA’s covid-19 policy.

Quarterback Skyler Perry, now a true senior, won the BOXTOROW Impact Award in the spring and is expected to return. Ten Lions, including Coach of the Year Gamble, earned postseason All-SWAC honors in the spring.

NAME, IMAGE AND LIKENESS

While the NCAA has ushered in an era of allowing athletes to benefit financially from their names, images and likenesses, Arkansas’ law regarding the practice won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2022. NIL laws are now in effect in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico, with Arizona to enact such policies on July 23.

Alabama A&M released its NIL policy, which allows its athletes to use their identity to promote their own business, endorse a corporate entity, conduct camps, make appearances or sign autographs to make money, as long as the compensation is for the NIL activity and not a recruiting tool to remain enrolled at the school.

The athletes are prohibited from promoting gambling, alcohol or tobacco products, adult entertainment, substances banned by the NCAA or illegal products or services.

AAMU encourages the hiring of professional services to assist an athlete with NIL activities, according to the policy. AAMU athletes have up to 10 days after the NIL activity to disclose it with the athletic department’s Office of Compliance.

Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders has long championed the push for NIL rules in the NCAA but recently cautioned college athletes on Twitter to take advantage wisely.

“College athletes in A L L T H Y G E T T I N G PLEASE GET SOME UNDERSTANDING!” Sanders tweeted. “Don’t allow this NIL stuff to mess up your future. Get a lawyer; take Marketing & Advertising classes for knowledge. You will also meet Uncle Sam for the 1st time. Take care of him! Your game comes before ‘NIL’.” Sports Illustrated reported JSU defensive end Antwan Owens became the nation’s first athlete to sign an NIL deal when he signed with Three Kings Grooming, a Black-owned hair product shop.

LET THE SUNSHINE IN

The SWAC officially extended into the Sunshine State on July 1 when Bethune-Cook-man and Florida A&M universities joined the conference from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The teams have not played since the 2019 season due to the pandemic.

Florida A&M, located in Tallahassee, will open its maiden SWAC voyage Sept. 4 against Jackson State at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens. The Rattlers will visit UAPB on Nov. 13.

Florida A&M went 9-2 and 7-1 in the MEAC in 2019, but was ineligible for the conference championship after the NCAA discovered 93 student-athletes in 12 sports were improperly certified between 2010-17, according to the Associated Press.

Bethune-Cookman, based in Daytona Beach, was 7-4 and 5-3 in the MEAC two years ago, one game behind co-champion North Carolina A&T and South Carolina State universities. The Wildcats open with road games against the University of Texas at El Paso and University of Central Florida before starting SWAC play Sept. 18 at home against Alabama A&M.

B-CU is not scheduled to play UAPB this season.