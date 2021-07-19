Tax-crackdown plan called dead

WASHINGTON -- A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill is officially off the table, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

Portman, who is involved in negotiating the bill, cited "pushback" from fellow Republican lawmakers who dislike the idea of expanding the reach of the IRS, which they have accused over the years of unfairly targeting conservatives. He said another reason the IRS provision was shelved is that Democrats are including a more robust enforcement plan in a separate $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that they intend to pass through the Senate using special budget rules and without Republican votes.

"That created quite a problem, because the general agreement is that this is the bipartisan, negotiated infrastructure package and that we will stick with that," Portman said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Portman's announcement that the IRS provision had been removed underscores the difficulty facing the bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators in finding mutually agreeable ways to pay for billions of dollars of new spending their White House-backed plan calls for.

Despite months of frenetic negotiations, lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol today in the same political position in which they departed last week: They broadly support new spending to upgrade the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections, yet remain plagued by a series of schisms over how to finance the still-forming package.

Portman said meetings were planned Sunday to discuss alternatives to the IRS provision, which had been estimated to bring in an estimated $100 billion over 10 years. The proposal to go after taxpayers who skip out on income taxes initially had potential bipartisan appeal, but outside groups came forward to lambaste it as a way to enable the IRS to snoop around Americans' personal finances.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said at a congressional hearing in April that the national gap between federal taxes owed and actually collected is about $1 trillion annually, more than double what official government estimates have previously indicated.

Privately, Portman and others had sought to reassure GOP lawmakers by proposing guardrails on the IRS' policing powers. But the ideas did not appear to be enough, forcing negotiators to drop it from their package.

Going forward, Portman added they are exploring other ways of financing infrastructure reform, including an idea to roll back a potentially costly change to Medicare prescription drug rules announced under the Trump administration.

Much as with IRS enforcement, though, Democrats last week signaled they are looking at a similar financing mechanism as part of their reconciliation package, which no Republicans have said they are likely to support. The haggling left some GOP lawmakers miffed, blaming Democrats and the White House for the current inability to reach compromise.

"We've offered pay-fors, Republicans have, good-faith pay-fors that both sides agree are good," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said. "And we offered them and the White House takes them, and says, no, we want them. We want them for our $3.5 trillion."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach agreement this week on the pair of major domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats' desire to push ahead aggressively on President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar agenda.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said last week that he is scheduling a procedural vote for Wednesday to begin debate on the still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties, bargaining for weeks, have struggled to reach final agreement on a $1 trillion package of highway, water systems and other public works projects.

Portman on Sunday called that an "arbitrary deadline" and one that was premature given that senators haven't even agreed on details of the "complex" bill yet.

"Charles E. Schumer, with all due respect, is not writing the bill. Nor is Mitch McConnell, by the way. So that's why we shouldn't have an arbitrary deadline of Wednesday," Portman said. "We should bring the legislation forward when it's ready."

"Unless Sen. Schumer doesn't want this to happen, you need a little bit more time to get it right," Cassidy stressed during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

CLOCK'S TICKING

The last-minute flurry of negotiations threatened to bring about yet another dramatic week on Capitol Hill, where Schumer has sought to steer the Senate toward adopting an infrastructure proposal in the few short weeks before lawmakers depart for their summer recess. Schumer had promised to put the chamber on that timeline for weeks, yet his decision nonetheless has left little room for error in a Capitol that isn't known for acting expeditiously.

In recent days, many Republicans have said they may not be willing to support a vote to begin debate on infrastructure reform in the absence of a final agreement or clear legislative text. In doing so, their tentative demands have illustrated the tough task both parties face in building a 60-vote, bipartisan coalition in the narrowly divided chamber.

"I think we'll move quickly, but we're not going to vote on something until we actually have a bill," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of its lead negotiators, said before departing the Capitol last week.

Even as they negotiate with Republicans over infrastructure, Democrats have opted to seek a second package on their own that aims to boost federal safety-net programs, combat climate change and expand Medicare coverage.

Schumer has described the two efforts as part of an intertwined "two track" process that must move in tandem, since many Democrats are not willing to adopt an infrastructure bill without additional spending on their favored priorities. Party lawmakers plan to sidestep expected GOP opposition to the budget deal through a process known as reconciliation, which will allow them to approve the it with a similar majority, rather than the 60 votes typically required in the Senate. To that end, Schumer has given his caucus its own loose Wednesday deadline to come together on that proposal as well.

"Everyone has been having productive conversations and it's important to keep the two-track process moving," Schumer said Thursday in the hours before the chamber departed for the week. "All parties involved in the bipartisan infrastructure bill talks must now finalize their agreement so the Senate can begin considering that legislation next week."

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm of The Washington Post.