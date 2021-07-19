Texas Democrats set virtual conference

Instead of returning to Austin, Texas Democrats who fled the state to deny a quorum to GOP colleagues attempting to pass laws restricting voting intend this week to step up their protests against the proposed legislation.

They plan to hold a weeklong virtual conference -- based in Washington -- featuring influential civil rights activists and lawmakers.

Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will kick off the conference on Monday, planned by the Texas House Democrats along with the Service Employees International Union and Mi Familia Vota, a national organization that aims to boost Hispanic voter turnout.

In continuing to agitate, Texas Democrats will serve as a major test of the power of others seeking to protest legislation in states like Michigan and Georgia, where GOP-dominated state legislators aim to pass hundreds of election bills seen as making it harder to vote. They haven't been able to achieve a breakthrough on federal voting rights legislation, which doesn't have enough support to get through the 50-50 U.S. Senate, either.

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans have condemned their missing colleagues and threaten to arrest them when they return.

A coronavirus outbreak, however, is complicating the Texas delegation's activities: several vaccinated members of the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the situation. The breakthrough infections have prompted the lawmakers to hold the conference virtually.

Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, is currently in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning and is suffering from mild symptoms, despite being fully vaccinated, she said.

"Let this be a reminder that covid-19 is still very much among us, with infection rates on the rise and more contagious variants spreading nationwide," Israel said in a statement. "I urge anyone not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to help stop the spread ... More importantly, I hope this instance highlights the sacrifices we're willing to make for the cause of democracy," Israel added.

Members of Congress from Texas -- including Barbara Jackson-Lee, D-Texas, and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, -- will appear at the virtual conference later in the week. Castro was part of the group of Texas Democrats who broke quorum in 2003 to delay passage of redistricting bills in a Republican-controlled legislature.

The conference will highlight best practices for election administration and procedures including appearances by Democratic secretaries of state, local elections official and state legislators from states that have expanded voting rights, along with states that are currently fighting new voting restrictions.

"With this conference, we will help prepare our voting rights champions for the fight ahead and we will show them that they aren't alone in defending our democracy and fighting for us all," Hector Sanchez, CEO of Mi Familia Vota, said in a statement. "With covid-19 protocols in place, this conference is the next step in our fight to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights act and the For the People Act."

As of June, 17 states have enacted 28 new laws that restrict access to voting, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center, and more restrictions are likely to become law as legislatures are still in session. Michigan Republican lawmakers recently announced a plan to push through.

The Texans arrived in D.C. last week and have said they plan to remain in Washington through the first week of August, when the special legislative session ordered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, is scheduled to expire. They've met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and other lawmakers.