Volunteers clean up veterans wall in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- A group of volunteers came out to clean up the Veterans Wall of Honor recently.

Beau Regan, a part-owner of Hooyeah Tree and Landscape, said he saw a complaint about the wall's lack of cleanliness on social media and felt like someone should take care of it.

"Why complain when you can do?" he asked.

The wall is maintained strictly by volunteers and, between covid concerns and recent floods, it makes sense that the cleaning fell behind, he said.

"These guys have been trying to do it," Regan said. "They seem like they could use the help."

Regan said he's got the tools to do the work and he feels the community has been good to his business, so it's easy to show up and help out like this.

Further, he said, it's satisfying to do good for the community.

Larry Hedberg, a board member with the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, showed up to work alongside the landscapers.

Hedberg said he was glad to see people coming out to help.

"It's great; I can't thank the volunteers enough," he said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Larry Hedburg, a board member with the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, pressure washes the fountain at the center of the Veterans Wall of Honor during a volunteer cleanup effort last week.