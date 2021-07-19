Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
July 6
Casey's General Store
305 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: Cheese and onions at 49 degrees in prep table one. Chicken salad at 46 degrees in prep table one refrigerator. Food in cold holding should be at 41 degrees and below.
Noncritical violations: Three large cans of cheese sauce were stored on the shelf in the kitchen. Chicken tenders at 125 degrees and should be at 135 degrees or above. Permit expired on 7-31-2020.
CiCi's Pizza
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 6) to comply.
Mong Dynasty North
3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Chemical spray bottle by two-compartment sink not labeled.
Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant
1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: No paper towels were available at the time the inspector washed hands.
Noncritical violations: No food safety manager course was taken at the time of inspection. A food safety manger course shall be taken by a manager who is available to observe the restaurant.
Subway
188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Sunset Grill and BBQ
3418 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: The warewashing machine was not registering the chemical solution on a test strips.
Noncritical violations: Servsafe manager course has not been completed.
July 7
Amanecer Market
1115 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Date labels missing on containers in refrigerator.
Baymont Inn & Suites
735 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Yogurt in the front small refrigerator was 46 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Test strips available are for a pool.
Brewski's
408 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Black debris inside the ice machine. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Campos Family Bakery
404 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Kolache with sausages at 108 degrees under hot holding. Food worker is wearing a bracelet.
Noncritical violations: Two coolers lack a thermometer (customer area). Food employee does not have a hair protection. Test strips are not available. A certified food manager is now required. Facility has 90 days to comply.
El Ranchito Supermercado-Store
1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: No chemical sanitizer was made at the time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: No food safety manager course has been taken. A manager shall have the food safety certification for managers. The food safety course shall be taken in the next 90 days.
Feed and Folly
110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Three spray bottles containing chemical sanitizer lacks labeling. Outdoor meat smoker lacks screening. Previous issue. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Joe's Italian Grill
669 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Dish washing machine concentration of chemical sanitizer chlorine is 0 ppm. Pepperoni and sliced ham at 55 degrees in prep-table pizza area.
Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair protection.
Pig Trail By Pass Cafe
4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins
Critical violations: Cooked beans in the refrigerator in the back area was stored past the seven day limit.
Noncritical violations: None
July 8
Acambaro Foods
121 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands (lettuce).
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet. Ice scoop has handle down in contact with the ice. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 8) to comply.
Fujisan
1517 S. 56th St., Springdale
Critical violations: No chemical solution was available at the time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: None
Guido's Pizza
4275 S. Thompson St., Suite C, Springdale
Critical violations: Dry food storage area has one can tomato puree that is dented on lid/seal. Prep-table salad lettuce at 46 degrees, shrimp and ranch dressing at 50 degrees; prep-table pizza cheese, chopped ham and chopped green pepper at 49 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Lid of prep-table for salad ingredients lacks repair. Interior surface of ice machine is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 8) to comply.
La Michocana Neveria
1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale
Critical violations: Soap is not available in hand washing sink food preparation area.
Noncritical violations: Panel in ceiling is cracked heavily (top table grill). A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 8) to comply. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: No hand soap was available in the female restroom.
Noncritical violations: None
Petra Cafe
31 E. Center St., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Savoy Tea Company
19 E. Center St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or a dish temp plate. No test strips for the chemical sanitizer. The posted permit expired on April 30, 2020. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Shogun Ginger
1163 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Sushi rice did not have time stamped.
Smoothie King
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.
Taqueria Don Guero
332 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands (lettuce, tomatoes, cheese).
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelets.
July 9
Charly's Taqueria
1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale
Critical violations: Hand washing sink lacked soap for washing hands and paper towels.
Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink has broken tiles. Food safety manager course has not been taken at the time of inspection.
Confident Coffee Roasters
2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs stored on a wire shelf over packages of cream cheese and other ready-to-eat foods. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine and large coffee scoops used in the roasting process stored on the coffee serving bar. Box of paper cups and a box of to-go containers were stored on the floor. No permit posted.
Econo Lodge
1000 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A two-compartment sink is installed for manual warewashing.
La Huerta
1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink located in the back of the food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Manager food safety certification is lacking.
La Mangonada Restaurant
1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No evidence of a food safety manager certificate on premises. It is required that a manager shall attend a food safety manager course.
La Petite Academy
3686 Front St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Certified food manager certification is lacking. One employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation shall be a certified food manager.
Messhall 45
1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: One storage container of cooked pulled pork in the walk-in refrigerator lacks discard date marking. All of the other stored foods in the walk-in are date marked.
Noncritical violations: Food safety certified manager is lacking. Retail food permit is not posted.
Nelly Homemade Tamales
4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Ambient temperature in prep-table is 55 degrees, refrigerator at 49 degrees (they do not have food at time of the inspection). Spray bottle with degreaser does not have a label. Hose used for drinking water is not food grade.
Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available. Light bulbs do not have a protection.
Sunrise Stage Concessions
2781 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food permit is expired.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two sections of the floor covering seams are separating in the ware washing area. Floor covering shall be smooth and easily cleanable.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
July 6 -- Big Lots, 2999 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Bliss Cupcake Cafe, 637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 112, Fayetteville
July 8 -- Family Mart, 1405 W. Shady Grove Road, Springdale; Farmers Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Jason's Deli, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville; Salathai, 1241 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
July 9 -- AQ Chicken House, 1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale; AMC Theatre Fiesta Square 16, 3033 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; CVS Pharmacy, 2402 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Flash Market, 2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; San Miguel Mexican Grill & Bar, 3722 N. Front St., Fayetteville; Waffle House, 2311 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville