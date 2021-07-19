Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 6

Casey's General Store

305 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Cheese and onions at 49 degrees in prep table one. Chicken salad at 46 degrees in prep table one refrigerator. Food in cold holding should be at 41 degrees and below.

Noncritical violations: Three large cans of cheese sauce were stored on the shelf in the kitchen. Chicken tenders at 125 degrees and should be at 135 degrees or above. Permit expired on 7-31-2020.

CiCi's Pizza

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 6) to comply.

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chemical spray bottle by two-compartment sink not labeled.

Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant

1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No paper towels were available at the time the inspector washed hands.

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager course was taken at the time of inspection. A food safety manger course shall be taken by a manager who is available to observe the restaurant.

Subway

188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Sunset Grill and BBQ

3418 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The warewashing machine was not registering the chemical solution on a test strips.

Noncritical violations: Servsafe manager course has not been completed.

July 7

Amanecer Market

1115 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Date labels missing on containers in refrigerator.

Baymont Inn & Suites

735 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Yogurt in the front small refrigerator was 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Test strips available are for a pool.

Brewski's

408 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Black debris inside the ice machine. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Campos Family Bakery

404 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Kolache with sausages at 108 degrees under hot holding. Food worker is wearing a bracelet.

Noncritical violations: Two coolers lack a thermometer (customer area). Food employee does not have a hair protection. Test strips are not available. A certified food manager is now required. Facility has 90 days to comply.

El Ranchito Supermercado-Store

1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No chemical sanitizer was made at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager course has been taken. A manager shall have the food safety certification for managers. The food safety course shall be taken in the next 90 days.

Feed and Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three spray bottles containing chemical sanitizer lacks labeling. Outdoor meat smoker lacks screening. Previous issue. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Joe's Italian Grill

669 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine concentration of chemical sanitizer chlorine is 0 ppm. Pepperoni and sliced ham at 55 degrees in prep-table pizza area.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair protection.

Pig Trail By Pass Cafe

4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins

Critical violations: Cooked beans in the refrigerator in the back area was stored past the seven day limit.

Noncritical violations: None

July 8

Acambaro Foods

121 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands (lettuce).

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet. Ice scoop has handle down in contact with the ice. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 8) to comply.

Fujisan

1517 S. 56th St., Springdale

Critical violations: No chemical solution was available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Guido's Pizza

4275 S. Thompson St., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: Dry food storage area has one can tomato puree that is dented on lid/seal. Prep-table salad lettuce at 46 degrees, shrimp and ranch dressing at 50 degrees; prep-table pizza cheese, chopped ham and chopped green pepper at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Lid of prep-table for salad ingredients lacks repair. Interior surface of ice machine is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 8) to comply.

La Michocana Neveria

1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Soap is not available in hand washing sink food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Panel in ceiling is cracked heavily (top table grill). A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 8) to comply. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand soap was available in the female restroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Petra Cafe

31 E. Center St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Savoy Tea Company

19 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or a dish temp plate. No test strips for the chemical sanitizer. The posted permit expired on April 30, 2020. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sushi rice did not have time stamped.

Smoothie King

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Taqueria Don Guero

332 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands (lettuce, tomatoes, cheese).

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelets.

July 9

Charly's Taqueria

1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink lacked soap for washing hands and paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink has broken tiles. Food safety manager course has not been taken at the time of inspection.

Confident Coffee Roasters

2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs stored on a wire shelf over packages of cream cheese and other ready-to-eat foods. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine and large coffee scoops used in the roasting process stored on the coffee serving bar. Box of paper cups and a box of to-go containers were stored on the floor. No permit posted.

Econo Lodge

1000 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A two-compartment sink is installed for manual warewashing.

La Huerta

1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink located in the back of the food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Manager food safety certification is lacking.

La Mangonada Restaurant

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No evidence of a food safety manager certificate on premises. It is required that a manager shall attend a food safety manager course.

La Petite Academy

3686 Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food manager certification is lacking. One employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation shall be a certified food manager.

Messhall 45

1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One storage container of cooked pulled pork in the walk-in refrigerator lacks discard date marking. All of the other stored foods in the walk-in are date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food safety certified manager is lacking. Retail food permit is not posted.

Nelly Homemade Tamales

4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ambient temperature in prep-table is 55 degrees, refrigerator at 49 degrees (they do not have food at time of the inspection). Spray bottle with degreaser does not have a label. Hose used for drinking water is not food grade.

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available. Light bulbs do not have a protection.

Sunrise Stage Concessions

2781 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food permit is expired.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two sections of the floor covering seams are separating in the ware washing area. Floor covering shall be smooth and easily cleanable.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 6 -- Big Lots, 2999 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Bliss Cupcake Cafe, 637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 112, Fayetteville

July 8 -- Family Mart, 1405 W. Shady Grove Road, Springdale; Farmers Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Jason's Deli, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville; Salathai, 1241 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

July 9 -- AQ Chicken House, 1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale; AMC Theatre Fiesta Square 16, 3033 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; CVS Pharmacy, 2402 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Flash Market, 2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; San Miguel Mexican Grill & Bar, 3722 N. Front St., Fayetteville; Waffle House, 2311 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville