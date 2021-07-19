Winds fan N. California flames

Fueled by a trifecta of dangerous weather conditions -- strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures -- a series of wildfires, including a so-called megafire that has already charred more than 100,000 acres, continue to burn huge swaths of drought-dried vegetation in Northern California.

In Plumas County, the Sugar fire, the first megafire in California this year, had burned more than 105,000 acres by Sunday morning and was 73% contained, officials said.

The blaze, which at one point grew with such speed that its cloud of smoke, ash and heat generated its own lightning, continues to chew through dry chaparral and pine trees, aided by gusting winds and temperatures projected to peak in the low 90s Sunday. It was one of two lightning-sparked forest fires that together make up the Beckwourth Complex fire.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/719tahoe/]

During a recent briefing, U.S. Forest Service Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle said the 100,000-acre "megafire" milestone is no longer uncommon in California, which experienced a record wildfire season in 2020 and is already outpacing those numbers this year.

"These are the new norms now," Cagle said. "We used to say 'unprecedented and historic.' We're past that now."

Climate experts have said that vegetation in Northern California is at record-dry levels for this time of year, fueling blazes that are burning faster and hotter than firefighters expect to see this early in the fire season.

Another fire burning south of Lake Tahoe near the California-Nevada border has grown to more than 18,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Dubbed the Tamarack fire, the blaze, which was ignited by lightning on July 4, remains 0% contained and has forced evacuations in and around the small mountain town of Markleeville.

It has destroyed at least two structures, authorities said. The Death Ride, a 103-mile bike ride that starts and ends in Markleeville, was canceled Saturday. The fire left thousands of bikers and spectators stranded in the small town and racing to get out.

In Butte County, the Dixie fire, which began burning Wednesday, had charred more than 15,000 acres by Sunday morning.

The fire is burning along remote, steep terrain and is only 15% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As of Sunday morning, Caltrans, the state's Department of Tranportation, had closed part of State Route 70 near its junction with State Route 191.

That fire rages near the 2018 site of the deadliest U.S. blaze in recent memory, in the Feather River Canyon, northeast of the town of Paradise, Calif., and survivors of that horrific fire that killed 85 people watched warily as the new blaze burned.

A fourth fire -- this one burning near Yosemite National Park and dubbed the River fire -- started a week ago and has spread over more than 9,600 acres, destroying 12 structures and damaging two more, officials said. The fire is now 75% contained.

Along a rural stretch of southern Oregon just north of the California state line, the Bootleg fire, the largest wildfire burning in the nation, grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles. The gigantic fire, which at one point threatened to derail California's power grid, is now 22% contained.

Erratic winds fed the blaze, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters, said Sarah Gracey, a spokeswoman for the firefighting operation.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/719alpine/]

"We're still facing a lot of weather issues," she said Sunday. "The winds have been ... hampering our efforts most of the time."

Officials in Montana identified a firefighter who was seriously burned when flames overtook a crew fighting a small blaze there.

Dan Steffensen was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after the winds shifted suddenly on Friday, engulfing his fire engine near the Wyoming border. A second firefighter escaped without injury and called for help.

In Southern California, the National Weather Service's Oxnard office issued a red-flag warning for Sunday into this morning for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as in the mountains in Ventura County, warning that lightning from monsoonal thunderstorms could create an increased fire risk.

"With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts," the National Weather Service in Sacramento, Calif. tweeted.

Gusty, erratic winds are expected in the area, officials said, as well as the possibility of dry lightning. In the rest of Ventura County and Los Angeles County, officials said, wet showers were expected, including brief, heavy downpours.