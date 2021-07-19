Wolves get advice from eclectic crew

Last month, Charles Barkley hopped on Zoom minutes before stepping onto the set of "Inside the NBA." He explained to Arkansas State University football players the keys to making the jump from college to the pros.

A week later, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis -- a former ASU player -- did the same and discussed the importance of honoring commitments.

The next day, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke about the importance of acting like a professional before becoming a professional.

Last week, it was Gov. Asa Hutchinson's turn, the latest in a star-studded list of speakers the Red Wolves have been privy to this summer. It's all part of the "4th and 1" program centered on mental conditioning introduced by first-year Coach Butch Jones.

So far his players are soaking it up.

"To have access to all of this information and these people is huge," transfer defensive end Joe Ozougwu said. "We're getting to learn so much about success in football and everywhere else. I never got this anywhere."

The personal growth and development program Jones teased during his introductory news conference in December has become a pillar of ASU football over his first eight months in charge. Jones has leaned on his contact list to turn the program over to a group of speakers that includes psychologists, NFL athletics trainers, a governor and a cast of pro athletes.

"I have a notebook I bring to every meeting that's filed with notes now," offensive lineman Andre Harris said. "We've gotten a lot of knowledge. Getting guidance from people like Charles Barkley, Travis Kelce and Demario Davis, we're being given the answers to the test. All we got to do is do it now."

The roots of "4th and 1" trace back to Jones' first head coaching job at Central Michigan. He took it with him to Cincinnati and Tennessee, scribbling down his evolving curriculum in a notebook that also traveled to Jonesboro.

"It's always been a staple of our programs," Jones said. "Some of the most important plays occur on fourth and 1. A lot of your missed assignments occur then because of the stress of the situation. The program is about toughness and the ability to make quick decisions."

At each coaching stop, Jones has used the sessions to instill into his teams principles about being intentional, disciplined, consistent and hungry -- among the well-worn buzzwords players and coaches alike have leaned on since his hiring.

"It's not just about being successful in football, but this is more so being successful in life," Jones said. "It's about making our players different because they were part of Arkansas State football. We're creating a personal edge, a personal advantage, a competitive advantage for everyone that's involved in our program."

To build that collective mentality, Jones often has incorporated outside voices. For his players, that means opportunities to interact with the likes of Barkley, Kelce -- who played for Jones at Cincinnati -- and Hutchinson. Jones is hopeful of adding businessman Johnny Allison and Miami Heat coach and personal friend Erik Spoelstra to the lineup.

Dr. Latisha Bader already has educated the players on the dangers of drug abuse, and Los Angeles Rams sports medicine and performance coach Reggie Scott spoke about the effect of covid-19 on an athlete's body and the importance of vaccinations.

"The conversations have really been an eye opener," wide receiver Corey Rucker said. "We're learning actual tools that will help you in life."

For many of the Red Wolves, the opportunities to listen to the selected high achievers have reinforced the values Jones and his staff have brought into the program, their words lining up with the messages they've been hearing over the last eighth months.

From Barkley, Rucker heard the sentiment of brotherhood within a successful team. Ozougwu connected with Kelce's speech about editing behaviors to success, a concept he'd already heard around in the ASU team complex. Defensive lineman TW Ayers related to Davis' message about tradition and leaving a legacy behind in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves have developed confidence in the new coaching staff with the help of the "4th and 1" program.

"Everything we're hearing matches what the coaches have been saying, just said differently." Ozougwu said. "It's like the bible. You've got different versions, but each one is saying the same thing."