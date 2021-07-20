Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Audubon merges Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi offices

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:09 p.m.
FILE - A leucistic American Robin was spotted roaming with a flock of robins near Hensley in south Pulaski County in this Feb. 15, 2016 file photo. Unlike albino birds, which completely lack the natural pigment known as melanin, leucistic birds produce melanin but can't deposit it into their feathers, according to the National Audubon Society. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The National Audubon Society is merging its Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi offices into a regional office called Audubon Delta, the nonprofit conservation group said Tuesday.

Dawn O'Neal, formerly director of strategic initiatives at The Nature Conservancy, is vice president and executive director of Audubon Delta, a news release said.

"There is a ton of great work happening in the Delta region, arguably one of the most important areas for bird conservation in the country," O'Neal said. The area is a critical bird and waterfowl migration corridor and supports North America's largest wetland area and bottomland hardwood forest, the group's statement said.

O'Neal has a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Washington University in St. Louis and a doctorate in ecology from Indiana University. She is an adjunct professor at the State University of New York at Albany.

She has experience directing projects and leading research efforts at national and international levels and has done research in climate change biology, life history evolution, disease ecology, and eco-physiology, Audubon said.

"Dawn's wealth of experience will enhance our ability to protect birds, and help more people experience and deepen their relationship with the outdoors," said Suzanne Dixon, Audubon's Mississippi and central flyway vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT