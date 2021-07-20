Church to open food pantry Saturday

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring photo identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

TOPPS sets monthly food distribution

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution again beginning Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are handed out, according to a news release.

The event is a drive-through distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food boxes will be placed inside their vehicles.

Sponsors are Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department and TOPPS.

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's with Priorities with Service) is nonprofit organization. TOPPS will hold its food distribution on the second Tuesday of each month, according to the news release. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Covid-coping workshops approaching

The Delta Center for Economic Development and Arkansas Economic Development Institute will offer covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshops for business and community leaders, according to a news release.

Inperson events are scheduled for July 29, North Little Rock (RSVP by July 23); Aug. 12, Russellville; Aug. 26, Pine Bluff; Sept. 9, Harrison; Sept. 14, Wynne; Sept. 28, Hot Springs; Sept. 30, Hope; Oct. 12, Fort Smith; and Oct. 14, Batesville.

Workshop funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce – Economic Development Administration for the Arkansas Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Initiative. The purpose is to provide training and regional planning for recovery and resiliency efforts and to document the historical impact of the pandemic on the state. Details: covidrecovery.youraedi.com, asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.

Korean War veterans to be honored

The 68th anniversary of the end of the Korean War is scheduled to be commemorated at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Korean War Monument at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock.

The ceremony will feature a wreath laying and presentation of the 2021 Korean War Commemorative book, according to a news release.

More than 10 Korean War veterans plan to attend and two veterans are part of the ceremony. Walter Rhodes, former Army first lieutenant and survivor of the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge will deliver the keynote address, and Lumas Kendrick will offer the opening prayer.

Korean Consulate officials and Korean community leaders will speak and present gifts and box lunches to the veterans. Other attendees are asked to pack a lunch.

Some veterans who submitted their information for the Korean War Commemorative book 2021 will receive the book at the event. Known as the Korean Yearbook, the book is the result of collaboration between the state of Arkansas, veteran communities, and the Arkansas Korean Community.

Seating is limited, attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs as a precaution. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under Events.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the museum.