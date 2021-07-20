ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Acansa Arts Festival announces schedule

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Acansa Festival

The Acansa Arts Festival of the South returns in September after a year off because of the pandemic, with performances by more than a dozen music, dance and theater groups and solo artists over three weekends in multiple venues across Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Tickets are $30-$40; a $100 Festival Flex Pass covers four ticketed events. Festival Gold Passes, $250, include access to all ticketed events. And a 2021-22 Season Pass, $400, also includes a Dec. 6 performance of "A Carpenter's Christmas," the March 2022 Charlotte Gadberry Award Presentation and a June 2022 show to be announced.

The lineup:

◼️ Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Cranford Co. Studio, 512 Main St., Little Rock. Free

◼️ "Fancifool!," 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10, Cranford Co. Studio. $30. Actor-dancer-comedian Ananda Bena-Weber, in her one-woman show, reveals the humorous side of life in New York through dramatic and comic dialogue, singing, dancing, mime, vocal impressions and film.

Acansa will follow up-to-date covid protocols, including those issued by the CDC and festival venues, so seating could be limited even in larger venues. Call (501) 663-2287 or visit acansa.org.

UCA shows

“Summer – The Donna Summer Musical” will be onstage Jan. 24 at the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, opens its 2021-22 season of full-capacity, live performances 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 with "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story."

The rest of the hall's Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series will include 22 shows; except as noted, all performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Series (touring shows)

◼️ Nov. 30: "An Officer and a Gentleman"

◼️ Jan. 24: "Summer – The Donna Summer Musical"

◼️ April 19: STOMP

◼️ April 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific"

Night Out Series

◼️ Nov. 16: Cirque Mechanics Birdhouse Factory

◼️ Jan. 29: Ballet Folklorico de Mexico

◼️ Feb. 23: Yamato: The Drummers of Japan

◼️ March 8: "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom"

Pops Series

◼️ Oct. 21: 38 Special

◼️ Dec. 5: Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour

◼️ Dec. 10: "Christmas with CeCe Winans"

◼️ Feb. 4: "Chris Thile Live in Concert"

Storytellers Series

◼️ Feb. 8: "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom" with Lynda Blackmon Lowery

◼️ March 2: "Warriors Don't Cry," followed by Q&A with Stacy James McAdoo and performance by The Writeous Poets of Little Rock Central High School

◼️ April 7: "Pachuquismo" with Catherine S. Ramirez

Main Stage EdUCAtion

◼️ Jan. 27: "School House Rock Live!," 10 a.m. student show, 6 p.m. public show

◼️ Feb. 8: "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom," 10 a.m. student show

◼️ Feb. 10: "Dog Man: The Musical," 10 a.m. student show, 6 p.m. public show.

◼️ March 2: "Warriors Don't Cry," 10 a.m. student show

◼️ March 17: "Paddington Gets in a Jam," 10 a.m. student show, 6 p.m. public show.

◼️ April 7: "Pachuquismo," 10 a.m. student show

Add-On

◼️ Feb. 1: "The World of Musicals"

Subscription renewals are available now; new subscriptions go on sale Aug. 2. Season performing arts packages are $245-$380; individual series packages (Night Out, Pops, Broadway) are $90-$130. Single tickets — $30-$40, with discounts for children and students — go on sale Sept. 7. Storytellers are $15, $5 for children/students. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Roots to jazz

Wild Ponies kicks off the Walton Arts Center's 2021-22 West Street Live series Oct. 21. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 show by Appalachian band Wild Ponies kicks off the 2021-22 West Street Live series of more intimate performances by bands, musicians and singer-songwriters a variety of genres from traditional roots music to immigrant folk songs at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The rest of the lineup (all performances at 7:30 p.m. in the center's Starr Theater):

◼️ Dec. 9: Bluesman Ray Bonneville

◼️ Feb. 19: Roots ensemble American Patchwork Quartet

◼️ March 4: Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott

◼️ May 5: Roots music by Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem

Tickets for the five-show package are $160.

And The Huntertones are opening the center's 2021-22 StarrlightJazz Club, Sept. 10 in the Starr Theater.

The rest of the lineup: (all performances at 7:30 p.m. in the Starr Theater):

◼️ Oct. 22: Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

◼️ Dec. 10: Samara Joy

◼️ Feb. 18: Sullivan Fortner Trio

◼️ March 5: Clark Gibson Quintet

Five-show packages are $155-$240.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.