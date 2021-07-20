Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias bringing tour to Little Rock's Robinson Center

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, on his “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home,” performs at 7 p.m. Aug 27 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock.

Tickets are $35.50, $45.50 and $65.50 (plus a $4 facility fee), via Fluffyguy.com or ticketmaster.com.

Iglesias has sold out arena-sized venues, including the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden, as well as the Sydney Opera House, according to a news release, and has more than half a billion views on YouTube.

He is the star and executive producer of the Netflix comedy series “Mr. Iglesias,” playing a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He also hosts Nickelodeon’s competition show “Unleashed,” in which animal acts compete onstage in front of a kid jury and celebrity judges.

And he provides the voice for animated character Speedy Gonzales in the current film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”