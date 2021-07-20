Gun case dismissed for suspect in slaying

A Pulaski County man currently awaiting trial for murder in Pulaski County Circuit Court was successful in his bid to have a federal indictment for receipt of a firearm and ammunition dismissed after a federal judge in Little Rock agreed that the search that turned up the weapon was illegal.

Zereak Zernell Oliver, 21, of Little Rock, is a suspect in the July 2018 shooting death of Regina Jackson, 46, at her Sherwood home.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller ruled last month that the search that turned up the firearm and a subsequent statement by Oliver to police came about as the result of an illegal search and ordered the evidence tossed. On Friday, Miller granted a motion by the U.S. attorney's office to dismiss the indictment.

On July 16, 2018, the day of Jackson's death, Oliver was arrested along with another man, Martieo F.D. Nash of Little Rock, after a high-speed chase that ended in Little Rock. Oliver spent seven months in jail before he was released Feb. 2, 2019, on $200,000 bond.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Oliver was arrested by North Little Rock police investigating a shoplifting complaint at McCain Mall. Three days later, on Nov. 1, he was federally indicted on the weapons charge and was ordered jailed pending a bond hearing by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Harris.

According to a probable cause affidavit related to Oliver's arrest at McCain Mall on the weapons charge, police talked to the manager of the Sprint Communications store who told them Oliver was believed to have recently stolen merchandise from the Little Rock location, and had fled when police arrived.

After police handcuffed Oliver and an unidentified female companion, officers discovered a small bottle containing marijuana and several ecstasy pills in his pocket. When Oliver tried to give a set of car keys to his companion, police intercepted them and used the fob to locate the vehicle in which the two had arrived. They then searched the vehicle on the premise that they smelled an odor they suspected was marijuana emanating from the vehicle, a Toyota Camry. During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded Glock .380-caliber pistol zipped into a fanny pack. Under questioning, the affidavit said, Oliver said that the pistol was his.

Last January, Oliver's attorney, Theodis Thompson of Little Rock, filed a motion to suppress the evidence collected from the search of the Toyota, which belonged to the mother of Oliver's companion. Thompson's motion said the search constituted a violation of the Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

In his order, dated June 30, Miller ordered that any evidence found during the search of the car be tossed. He ordered Oliver's admission to ownership of the pistol thrown out as well.

In his order, Miller said that, while the search of Oliver turned up a small quantity of drugs, police found no evidence of the shoplifting allegation. That basis alone, however, did not automatically nullify the search.

"Whether this would be sufficient to provide cause for the officers to take the key fob from Oliver,walk from the store ... find the car and search it and Oliver's bag, will not be addressed," Miller wrote in the order, "because neither officer testified that his probable cause determination was based on finding drugs on Oliver."

Instead, the order continued, both officers testified that they searched the car based on Oliver's fumbling with the key fob, saying his actions appeared to be "evasive," and the smell of marijuana they detected coming from the car.

"Neither of these is plausible," Miller said in the order. What was plausible, the order said, was that because Oliver knew he was being arrested but his companion was going to be allowed to leave, it would make sense that he would try to give her the keys.

Further, the order said, although both officers said they smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, even though all of the windows were raised, neither officer ever reported anything about detecting the odor of marijuana coming from Oliver or his companion.

"It is more likely true than not that if someone standing outside the car with its windows raised could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the car," Miller wrote, "then Oliver and [his companion] would have smelled like marijuana."

On Monday, Thompson expressed satisfaction with the Miller's decision and the U.S. attorney's decision to dismiss the indictment, calling the claim that officers had smelled marijuana was "farfetched."

"We entrust the officers to serve and protect us but every now and then officers do too much and overstep their boundaries," Thompson said. "This is one of those cases. With respect to my client, [police] believed he was doing a little bit more than what was suspected and they went on a fishing expedition with their purpose to get into that car using any means, legal or not."

After the indictment was handed up, Thompson said, a motion filed by prosecutors to revoke Oliver's bond was granted and on Dec. 13, 2019, he was transferred from the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock to the Miller County jail in Texarkana, were he has remained since then.

"I'll be filing a motion today in circuit court asking that his bond be reinstated," Thompson said on Monday. "Because the revocation was based on the federal indictment and that indictment has been dismissed, I don't see any reason for the state to continue to hold my client."