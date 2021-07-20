Happy birthday (July 20): Your life will be rich in love, and relationships are the oasis you so deserve. Out of the blue, here comes money to bring a desire to hand. The maintenance will make you think twice about how long to keep it. Getting experiences and moving on to the next is a valid way to find the groove that fits you just right.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Another mark on the calendar. You're doing your thing every single day and not expecting anything of it except that you continue to do it to the very best of your ability. This is the path of greatness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you know you're going to go the distance for someone, wear good shoes. In other words, the relationship has to be comfortable. One way to make it comfortable is to tell the truth early on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't create an appetite by feeding people. Hunger is the driver. If you want someone to be driven to your project or solution, you need to create distance to the prize.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can take the reins and steer a relationship pretty much anywhere you want to go. This is true power, accompanied by its constant companion, great responsibility.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Of course, there are no little people. Those who believe there are variations in the inherent worth of others are confused at best. The wrong-headed will be influenced and taught via your example.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You tend to relationships before they need it, which is one of the reasons your relationships are in excellent shape! You'll catch on to some subtle changes in a loved one's mood or behavior. It's a good excuse to exhibit support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Let yourself have the innocence of first attempts. Give yourself the room for wonder and the leeway for mistakes that you would any child. Ease up, and expect less — and you'll find there is fun and good fortune in beginnings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Hunger points to lack of nutrition; boredom signals lack of creativity. Distractions don't handle boredom; pursuits do, the sort that tease out your curiosity and call up your deeper problem-solving faculties.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): From the outside, it appears you're being favored, though you've actually paid dearly for your position. Since the others don't see all that goes into earning this special regard, you'll need to inform or forgive them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Awareness is a huge factor in the day's decisions. It's not just a matter of what you think about but how you see yourself in relation to the subject that will influence your next move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're brave, and no one would argue otherwise. In fact, you're so strong that you make the job look easy. There are those who will take your contributions for granted. Remind them what goes into delivering such fine results.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The updates may have overshot the problem they were trying to solve. Beware of developments that are no longer about making things better, just newer. Consider the virtue in the old-fashioned way of doing things.

LUCK AND THE SAGITTARIUS MOON

When people pay attention, pay money, pay respect, it’s usually one of two things: the very rare instance of birthright, the ultimate luck, or… the result of giving for years and years and getting very little in return. One day, the scales tip, and then it all pours your way. Cultivate the latter. This message is from the moon in fortunate Sagittarius.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, TAURUS

The first earth sign of the zodiac embodies what it means to be grounded. From this grounding — which is so much a part of who Taurus is that the Bull doesn’t even see it as being any special talent or state — comes a connection to all living things. That connection is a source of deep intuitive knowing as well as energy for healing and developing in other ways, too.

Taurus has a power like Queen Tara, the character Beyonce Knowles voiced in this summer’s family film “Epic.” Queen Tara is the life of the forest. Where she walks, the branches, vines and flowers organize themselves to build a path. Her touch makes things grow; her presence is felt or missed from endless miles away. Obviously, the plants won’t really move to make a path for the human Taurus (though that would be super cool), but when Taurus is grounded, it will be as though providence is rushing to make the path easier — which is probably better than a plant-walkway anyhow.

In many Taurus people, this gift is lying dormant and needs to be awakened. Awareness of the gift is the first step. Next, dancing, exercise, running, walking, yoga and more will activate and balance the root chakra that grounds Taurus.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Cancer supermodel, activist and businesswoman Gisele Bundchen has been accused by economists of having the Midas touch, and with her Venus, beauty, connected to Neptune, planet of glamour, the golden sheen reaches beyond the products she represents and into her dreams for the future of humanity. All the proceeds from her bestselling “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” go to furthering social and environmental causes.