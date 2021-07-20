• Connie Frick of Cincinnati got back her dog, Gertie, after it was missing for five days when she heard the dog crying from a neighbor's garage and called firefighters who pulled it to safety after using a saw to cut a hole between two concrete walls where it had become trapped.

• Diana Bahena, spokesman for the Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Buena Park, Calif., said the park remained open after an unidentified, shirtless man scaled its 312-foot-tall Supreme Scream Tower and stayed there for about 90 minutes until he was coaxed down by police.

• Dustin Markham, a lawyer in Meridian, Miss., said he wants the court system "to be more empathetic to its citizens" after he was sworn in as the city's first Black municipal judge.

• Herrera Moreno, 36, accused of crashing a stolen car through a fence at Florida's St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and getting inside the cockpit of a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 airplane before he was caught, faces grand theft auto and other counts, police said.

• Timothy Young, a doctor who drew attention to unsanitary and unsafe conditions at Georgia's Augusta State Medical Prison, will get $300,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit he filed claiming retaliation by prison officials for alerting others to the situation.

• Clifton Dodd, 49, of Lincoln, Ala., serving time for a 2011 conviction tied to the sending of anthrax hoax letters, faces an additional 20 years behind bars after being convicted of sending four similar letters to the U.S. Senate from a federal prison in Louisiana.

• Bryan Kirby, 24, accused of driving about 120 mph when he hit a car, killing its driver, as he was livestreaming on social media and talking about how fast he was going on a highway near Denver in 2018, was convicted of vehicular homicide and other counts.

• Spencer Cannon, a sergeant with the Utah County, Utah, sheriff's office, said a crying 9-year-old boy walked down by himself after his mom's fiance, Adrian Vanderklis, 40, of Roosevelt, slipped and fell to his death down a nearly vertical slope while the two hiked near Bridal Veil Falls.

• Ronald Kennedy, a New York City police officer called to the scene of a stabbing in Harlem, is being praised for his fast thinking when he treated a chest wound using packing tape and an empty potato chip bag before medics arrived.