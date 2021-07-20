Latest Robinson turning heads at very young age

It's not if, but when, Class of 2025 prospect and 15-under Arkansas Hawks guard Kellen Robinson will receive his first Division I scholarship offer.

"There's no doubt he's a Power 5 player," Hawks founder and 15-under Coach Bill Ingram said. "There's no question about that."

Robinson, 6-0, 160 pounds, scored 29 points while hitting 10 of 18 from the field and 8 of 12 from the three-point line to help the Hawks to a 67-52 victory over the Louisville Magic and third place at the Adidas Gold Gauntlet Championships in Omaha, Neb., over the weekend.

The younger brother of Arkansas sophomore guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, Robinson averaged 17 points, 3,2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal in the last five games for the Hawks.

Robinson, who will be a freshman at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock, shot 48% from the field and 56% from the three-point line during the five-game span.

"The level he's playing on is pretty remarkable for an eighth-grader," Ingram said. "A lot of people forget he's in the eighth grade because I'm asking him to do so much from the guard position. The way we do it in summer basketball until school starts, you're still in the eighth grade."

Ingram and Mike Conley Sr. started the Hawks organization in 1998.

"I've never had an eighth-grader play up with the 15s," Ingram said.

Robinson's basketball IQ and skills suit both guard spots.

"He has great knowledge of the game," Ingram said. "He can play both guard spots. The one and the two."

The University of Arkansas and Stanford inquired about Robinson during the July 9-11 weekend, and Arizona State did so over last weekend. Ingram said college coaches are starting to realize Robinson is a 2025 prospect despite him playing for a 2024 team.

"The word is getting out, but originally most of the people thought he was a 2024 guy because he's been playing with that group of kids his entire life, so he's been playing up the whole time," Ingram said.

His oldest brother, Kelvin, played at Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Baptist College, and Khasen is a promising senior prospect at Bryant. He has a younger brother, Kollin.

"He'll probably be the best one out of the family," Ingram said of Kellen.

Ingram is excited about the future of the Hawks' 2024 team. In addition to Robinson, the Hawks feature Little Rock Central guard and Arkansas target Annor Boateng; Vilonia forward DeShun Spence; Little Rock Christian guards Landren Blocker and Jameel Wesley; Little Rock Central guard Daniel Culberson; and 2025 guard Terrion Burgess of Forrest City

"We feel good about that team," Ingram said. "We feel like we have something special coming."

