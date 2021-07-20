Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock church choir to open Foreigner concert at Simmons Bank Arena in August

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 2:37 p.m.
Little Rock's Second Presbyterian Church (file photo)

The Second Presbyterian Church Chamber Choir will join classic rock band Foreigner during its Aug. 8 show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

The choir, 20 professional musicians conducted by Bevan Keating, the church’s director of music and the arts, will open the 7 p.m. concert with a 15-minute a cappella set of various classic rock songs, according to a news release from the church..

It continues a 15-year tradition of having local choirs either perform with the band onstage and/or open the band’s shows with a cappella performances, the release states. Foreigner is donating $500 that the choir will use towards its children’s music ministry.

Tickets for the concert are available at ticketmaster.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT