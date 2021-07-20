Little Rock church choir to open Foreigner concert at Simmons Bank Arena in August

The Second Presbyterian Church Chamber Choir will join classic rock band Foreigner during its Aug. 8 show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

The choir, 20 professional musicians conducted by Bevan Keating, the church’s director of music and the arts, will open the 7 p.m. concert with a 15-minute a cappella set of various classic rock songs, according to a news release from the church..

It continues a 15-year tradition of having local choirs either perform with the band onstage and/or open the band’s shows with a cappella performances, the release states. Foreigner is donating $500 that the choir will use towards its children’s music ministry.

Tickets for the concert are available at ticketmaster.com.