LR shooting kills 1 person, injures 2nd

One person is dead and another injured from a shooting on Sunday in southwest Little Rock, according to police.

Police responded to a 9:12 p.m. call at 10001 Mabelvale Drive, about block away from the Interstate 30 Frontage Road and Baseline Road intersection. Someone walked up to the car the victims were in and fired, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The victims' names and the condition of the injured person have not been released. Police have not named any suspects as of early Monday evening.

The fatal shooting marks the third homicide in three days in Little Rock and 36th reported this year, Edwards said.

Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at Westside Wine & Spirits on North Rodney Parham Road. On Friday, a North Little Rock man was shot and killed on the east side of the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's restaurant on Bass Pro Parkway.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said many cities across the county are experiencing increased violence and that crime had been trending downward since May in Little Rock.

"I'm extremely saddened and angered by the violence that took place in our city over the weekend," he said. "We must do more to put a stop to it all."