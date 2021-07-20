Sections
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Little Rock restaurant, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:53 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was shot in a Little Rock restaurant Monday afternoon following a physical altercation, according to police.

Officers responded to Taqueria Jaliscoz, 5412 Baseline Road around 3:24 p.m. in response to a shots fired call, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Witnesses told officers several gunshots were heard and a group of men had been in a fight, but they did not see any gunshot victims, according to the report.

Officers circled the area and located Elberto Elverez, 40, in the Metro phone store with a gunshot wound in his buttocks, police said. He was treated at UAMS Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, according to the report.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Roman Ramirez, whom they arrested on charges including first-degree battery, police said.

He was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $40,000 bond, according to an online roster.

