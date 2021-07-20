Man's body taken from Patton Lake

The body of a man identified as 38-year-old Antonio Conway has been recovered from Patton Lake, near Sherrill.

Deputies from the Jefferson County sheriff's office were dispatched to Patton Lake after a passerby contacted 911 and notified dispatchers of what he believed to be a body floating in Patton Lake.

The initial discovery was made sometime between 11:40-11:45 a.m., at which time the sheriff's Marine Patrol Unit was sent to the scene.

Upon arrival a short time later deputies and investigators launched a vessel into Patton Lake, and at 12:57 p.m., Conway's body was recovered from the lake.

The Jefferson County coroner office was notified of the discovery, and Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher arrived on the scene and pronounced Conway dead.