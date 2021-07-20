New Haitian leader takes charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge in Haiti, an official said Monday -- a move that appeared aimed at averting a protracted leadership struggle after the assassination of President Jovenal Moise.

Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moise before he was slain but never sworn in, will replace the country's interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press.

In an audio recording, Henry referred to himself as prime minister and called for unity, saying he would soon announce the members of a provisional consensus government to lead the country until elections are held.

"I present my compliments to the Haitian people who have shown political maturity in the face of what can be considered a coup. ... Our Haitian brothers gave peace a chance, while leaving the possibility that the truth could one day be restored," Henry said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk2PSXhOKck]

"Now it is up to all the national leaders to walk together in unity, towards the same goal, to show that they are responsible."

Joseph has nominally led Haiti with the backing of police and the military since the July 7 assassination. He said Monday that he and Henry had been meeting privately over the past week in a bid to resolve the leadership dispute, and that he had finally agreed Sunday to step down "for the good of the nation."

"Everyone who knows me knows that I am not interested in this battle or in any kind of power grab," Joseph said. "The president was a friend to me. I am just interested in seeing justice for him."

He said he expected power to be transferred during a ceremony today.

"I'm doing this to honor the last wish of the president," said Joseph, who would not say if any pressure had been exerted.

As authorities continue investigating the assassination, the political turnover followed a statement Saturday from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph as it called for the creation of "a consensual and inclusive government."

"To this end, it strongly encourages the designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government," the Core Group said.

The group is composed of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the U.S., France, the European Union and representatives of the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

On Monday, the U.N. issued a statement calling on Joseph, Henry and other national stakeholders "to set aside differences and engage in constructive dialogue on ways to end the current impasse." The U.N. also noted it supports dialogue to find "minimal consensus" for holding fair legislative and presidential elections.

Monique Clesca, a Haitian writer, activist and former U.N. official, said she doesn't anticipate any changes under Henry, but she warned that he might be viewed as tainted because of the foreign backing.

"There is not only a perception, but the reality that he has been put there by the international community, and I think that's his burden to carry," she said.

"What we're calling for is for Haitians to really say this is unacceptable. We do not want the international community stating who ought to be in power and what ought to be done. It is up to us."

"We are indifferent to this news," said Samuel Madistin, an attorney and chairman of the board of directors of Fondation Je Klere, a Port-au-Prince-based humanrights group. "We don't have the sense or the conviction that this will change something [in] the failed policies of Jovenel Moise that brought the country to the failure that we all are witnessing."

Elected members of Haiti's nonfunctioning Senate also rejected the agreement between the two men.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Biden administration "welcomes reports that Haitian political actors are working together to determine a path forward in the country."

"We have been encouraging, for several days now, Haitian political actors to work together and find a political way forward," she said.

The Core Group statement was issued hours after Moise's wife, Martine, arrived in Haiti aboard a private jet Saturday after being released from a hospital in Miami.

She has not issued a statement or spoken publicly as the government prepares for Friday's funeral in the northern city of Cap-Haitien. Other events to honor Moise are planned this week in the capital of Port-au-Prince ahead of the funeral.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Coto and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; and by Anthony Faiola and Widlore Merancourt of The Washington Post.

Fishermen return to the shore near the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 million people are still reeling from the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Youths stand at a gate along the seashore in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 million people are still reeling from the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Fishermen return to shore near the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 million people is still reeling from the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Friday, July 16, 2021, the week after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s on July 7. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)