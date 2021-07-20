Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Johnta Dixon, 29, of 2404 S. Drew Circle Apt. 8 in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Farmington

• Alyssa Rogers, 43, of 174 Blakefield Drive in Schriever, La., was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Rogers was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jackson Gregory, 21, of 72 Mandarin Court in Mountain Home was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Gregory was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Daniel Devaney, 57, of 713 Crutcher Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Devaney was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Luis Gerardo Vazquez, 23, of Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Vazquez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Josue Lemus, 24, of 1901 Stone St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lemus was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

• Michael Mellor, 39, of 1322 N. Garland Ave. Apt. 21 in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Mellor was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Johnson, 40, of 20571 Congo Ferndale Road in Little Rock was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Johnson was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.