Police ID man killed in Little Rock shooting; minor also injured, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:34 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police have identified a man killed Sunday night in a shooting that also left a minor injured.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Mabelvale Plaza Drive just before 10 p.m. for a “shooting just occurred” call, according to a Little Rock police report. Officers found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a 2005 Ford 500, police said.

The man was identified as Adrian Jennings, 21, of Little Rock, according to a Twitter post from Little Rock police.

Another victim, a minor, was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital for medical treatment, the report states.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Tuesday the minor was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

