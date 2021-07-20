Proposal aims at intervention with LR youths

An addition to this evening's meeting agenda of the Little Rock Board of Directors would authorize a contract with a local nonprofit for up to $200,000 in exchange for services aimed at conflict resolution and reducing violent incidents.

The nonprofit, Bridge 2 Success/Ministry of Intercession, met the scoring minimum from among six applicants for the contract, according to the text of the resolution before the city board.

The contract would run for a period of one year backdated to the start of July, and can be renewed on an annual basis up to two more times, the resolution says.

The money will come from the city's Department of Community Programs via the 2021 Prevention, Intervention and Treatment funding, according to department director Dana Dossett.

According to its most recent available Form 990 filing, Bridge 2 Success in 2019 employed 12 people and reported approximately $204,000 in revenue from contributions and grants.

The nonprofit paid nearly $80,000 in salaries, compensation and employee benefits, according to the tax statement filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

Founder Ronald Wilkerson started Bridge 2 Success in 2011 to engage with youths in southwest Little Rock, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2020.

"We offer a safe location and an environment where they can learn and grow," Wilkerson said.

Attendees who visit Bridge 2 Success' building on Baseline Road after school can receive help in school subjects as well as advice on communication and conflict resolution from staff and volunteers, Wilkerson said at the time.

Wilkerson was paid approximately $13,000 in 2019, according to the nonprofit's tax form.

According to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials, the amount of the advertised contract was originally for $100,000 for the period of July through December.

However, when the city's Commission on Children, Youth and Families met on July 14, the commission recommended increasing the amount of the contract to $200,000, extending the period through June 30, 2022, and adding the option of two additional one-year extensions, according to the memo.

The request for proposals issued by the city listed as its target population Little Rock residents between the ages of 13-30 who would benefit from programming that addresses gaps in academic enrichment, the development of life skills to prepare for the future and more exposure to career opportunities.

Bridge 2 Success will be tasked with "equipping these target youth to handle conflict situations, improve mental health, and reducing youth-related incidents of violence," according to the memo from the city manager's office.

Like many other metropolitan areas in the U.S., Little Rock has experienced a recent increase in violent crime.

In a written statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he plans to propose to the city board that at least $1 million of Little Rock's share of direct aid from the federal American Rescue Plan Act go toward community violence intervention.

"These funds will allow us to create a comprehensive team of independent community specialists that will work to combat youth violence," Scott said.

Little Rock is expected to receive more than $37 million from the federal covid-19 recovery package signed by President Joe Biden in March. The city received the first half of the money in May.