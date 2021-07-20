R&B artist Gary Clark Jr. coming to AMP

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion announced Tuesday Grammy Award-winning R&B artist and producer Gary Clark Jr. will make his AMP debut at 8 p.m. Oct. 23.

The Rogers stop was announced among 16 other dates added to Clark's summer tour, which has been extended through the fall.

Clark won three Grammy Awards last year, following his first win in 2014, for best contemporary blues album "This Land," and two awards for the album's eponymous single: best rock performance and best rock song.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. July 23.

More information and the full 2021 schedule are available at waltonartscenter.org/amp or by calling the box office at 443-5600.