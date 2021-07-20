Siloam Springs planners OK permit for industrial complex

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a significant development permit for a 15,000-square-foot industrial complex, which will be located at 22000 Arkansas 16, during the planning commission meeting July 13.

City staff recommended approval of the permit with two stated conditions, according to senior planner Ben Rhoads. The two conditions are the applicant must construct the needed sidewalk or pay a sidewalk fee of $444.44 and secure an offsite easement for drainage and utilities, Rhoads said.

The permit will go before the city board of directors Aug. 3.

Beehive Enterprises LLC of Springdale is the owner of the project, according to a report prepared by Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland. This facility is the first phase of a larger five-building complex, the report states.

The four remaining buildings will be built at a future date, which Beehive Enterprises LLC has not determined yet, according to the original staff report on the project prepared by Rhoads and Bland on April 7. The company did not say how many jobs this would bring to Siloam Springs and could not be reached for comment.

This is the permit's second review by the planning commission, Rhoads said at the meeting. The first review was during the planning commission meeting April 13 and went to the board of directors May 4. The permit was approved by the board May 4.

Following the May 4 city board meeting, the project was redesigned with the drainage pond being moved to the northeast corner of the property and the building relocated to the northwest corner, Rhoads said.

"This is in response to the recently approved project to the north of the site, for Rock Hill Foods and ... it should be noted that the size of the buildings remain the same as before at 15,000 square feet," Rhoads said.

Rock Hill Foods' significant development permit for a 67,178-square-foot food processing facility was approved by the planning commission on May 11 and by the city board of directors on June 1. The facility will be located at the 22100 block of Arkansas 16.

The planning commission also voted on and listened to the following items:

• Final plat development permit for the 22000 block of Davidson Road. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Preliminary plat development permit for 816 Arkansas 16. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 22200 block of Davidson Road. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Rezoning development permit for 610 W. Tahlequah St. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Special use development permit for 300 Cordes Drive. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Special use development permit for 302 E. Jefferson St. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Special use development permit for 400 S. Mount Olive St. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Special use development permit for 714 W. University St. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 3.

• Update to zoning code concerning sanitation trucks and private driveways in planned developments.

• Update to zoning code regarding allowing body art businesses in I-2 (Light Industrial) and C-2 (Roadway Commercial) zones. Body art businesses will have to apply for a significant development permit to put a business in a C-2 zone.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 15500 block of Arkansas 59. This item went to the city board on July 6.

• Lot split development permit for the 100 block of Dogwood Place. This item went before the city board for easements on June 15

• Lot split development permit for 1415 and 1507 N. Inglewood St. This item went before the city board for easements on July 6.

• Lot split development permit for 921 and 923 S. Mount Olive St. This item will go before the city board for easements today.

• Lot split development permit for 20521 Keck Road. This item will go before the city board for easements today.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 3100 and 3040 S. Lincoln St. This item will go before the city board for easements today

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 402 and 406 W. Tahlequah St. and 410 N. Maple St. This item will go before the city board for easements today.