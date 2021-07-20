Springdale man admits to slapping toddler, prohibited from being foster parent

BENTONVILLE -- A judge Monday prohibited a Springdale man from being a foster parent after he admitted he slapped a 2-year-old girl in his care.

Jason Schneider, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to felony endangering the welfare of a minor.

Schneider was arrested in February 2020. A Benton County Sheriff's Office detective started to investigate after receiving a report concerning a child with a red handprint on the left side of her face.

Schneider was interviewed at the Sheriff's Office and said the mark on the girl's face was the result of her falling off a sofa onto the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit. He also reported another child had scratched the girl's face while trying to take her glasses off, according to the affidavit.

Schneider later admitted he slapped the girl after she bit him, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Schneider to 28 days in the Benton County Jail and ordered him to take 12 hours of a parenting class. He was placed on three years of state-supervised probation, which means the conviction can be expunged if he successfully completes probation.

Green told Schneider he is prohibited from being a foster parent and cannot have contact with the girl.