Springdale man dies in 1-car crash

A 33-year-old man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Old Wire Road in Springdale, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Noeha Ipo Bation of Springdale was driving north on the road at about 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane, the report read. The vehicle swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, then over corrected and ran into the east side ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert and overturned, it states.

Conditions at the time of the crash were wet and rainy, according to the report. The crash was investigated by the Springdale Police Department.