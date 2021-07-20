State charter panel endorses latest remote-learning plans

The state’s Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to remote-learning plans proposed by seven operators of open-enrollment and conversion charter schools.

This latest group of newly endorsed online learning plans will now go to the Arkansas Board of Education for final approval to operate in the coming 2021-22 school year and for up to two years beyond that.

Approved Tuesday were:

• The recently renamed Founders Classical Academy High in Bentonville and Founders Classical Academy-West Little Rock. Both campuses serve grades seven through 12. The schools were previously Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy and Quest Academy of West Little Rock.

• Bauxite Miner Academy in the Bauxite School District, which also asked for and received preliminary approval for an increase in the enrollment cap from 250 to 300, and the addition of grades kindergarten through five to the charter school that has served grades six through 12.

• Cave City Middle School Career and Collegiate Preparatory for grades six through eight and Cave City High School Career and Collegiate Preparatory for grades nine through 12.

• North Little Rock Center of Excellence that serves grades nine through 12 in the North Little Rock School District.

• Hot Springs World Class High School that serves grades 10-12, and Hot Springs Junior Academy grades 7-8.

• Prairie Grove Charter High School that serves grades nine through 12.

• Arkansas Arts Academy Elementary in Rogers that serves grades kindergarten through six and Arkansas Arts Academy High School for grades seven through 12.