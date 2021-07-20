STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: SWAC set for annual media day

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Southwestern Athletic Conference will hold is football media day event today at 10 a.m. at the Sheraton Birmingham hotel in Birmingham, Ala. The event will be live-streamed on ESPN3.

All 12 of the league’s head football coaches, as well as two athletes from each team, will attend and speak to the media about the 2021 football season that is set to begin Aug. 28 when Alcorn State takes on North Carolina Central in the SWAC-MEAC challenge.

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble, who led the Golden Lions to the West Division title in the spring, is expected to be joined at the event by offensive lineman Mark Evans and linebacker Isaac Peppers. Gamble will take the stage at 12:44 p.m.

In addition, the league’s preseason teams and predicted order of finish as voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors will be announced.