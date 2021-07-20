Super Quiz: Three-Word Book Titles

"-------- New --------," by Aldous Huxley
"-------- Clockwork --------," by Anthony Burgess
"-------- Little ------," by Erskine Caldwell
"--------Manchurian --------," by Richard Condon
"-------- Caine ----------," by Herman Wouk
"-------- Magnificent ----------," by Booth Tarkington
"-------- Handmaid's --------," by Margaret Atwood
"-------- Human --------," by W. Somerset Maugham
"-------- Executioner's --------," by Norman Mailer
ANSWERS
"Brave New World"
"A Clockwork Orange"
"God's Little Acre"
"The Manchurian Candidate"
"The Caine Mutiny"
"The Magnificent Ambersons"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Of Human Bondage"
"The Executioner's Song"