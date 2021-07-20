Sections
Super Quiz: Three-Word Book Titles

Today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. "-------- New --------," by Aldous Huxley

  2. "-------- Clockwork --------," by Anthony Burgess

  3. "-------- Little ------," by Erskine Caldwell

  4. "--------Manchurian --------," by Richard Condon

  5. "-------- Caine ----------," by Herman Wouk

  6. "-------- Magnificent ----------," by Booth Tarkington

  7. "-------- Handmaid's --------," by Margaret Atwood

  8. "-------- Human --------," by W. Somerset Maugham

  9. "-------- Executioner's --------," by Norman Mailer

ANSWERS

  1. "Brave New World"

  2. "A Clockwork Orange"

  3. "God's Little Acre"

  4. "The Manchurian Candidate"

  5. "The Caine Mutiny"

  6. "The Magnificent Ambersons"

  7. "The Handmaid's Tale"

  8. "Of Human Bondage"

  9. "The Executioner's Song"

