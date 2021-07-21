2 men charged after NLR officer dragged

Authorities arrested two men after they dragged a North Little Rock police officer approximately 25 yards during a traffic stop Monday, according to a news release.

Delvin Hammond, 42, of Sherwood, the driver of the car, was charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second-degree battery and fleeing, according to the release from North Little Rock police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton.

Passenger Timothy Emmitt, 26, of North Little Rock was charged with solicitation to commit capital murder, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (marijuana) and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (Schedule I), the release said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPy77WhCALs]

Patrol officer Michael Johnson stopped Hammond and Emmitt's vehicle around 1:45 p.m. at 2522 Arkansas 161 because they were not wearing seat belts, the release said.

When Johnson called in to check on any outstanding warrants, he was told that Hammond had active warrants for his arrest, the report said. The two men in the vehicle heard the radio report, and Hammond started to drive away with Johnson still beside his window, according to the arrest report narrative.

Johnson reached into the vehicle to put it in park and became stuck with his upper torso caught inside the driver's-side window.Hammond fled east on Interstate 40, and officers found him later at the address listed on the car's registration, reports said. During a subsequent interview, Hammond told police that Emmitt kept telling him to "go" because he had a gun.

Emmitt was found at a gas station a few miles from Hammond's residence minutes after Hammond's arrest. He initially denied urging Hammond to leave the traffic stop and denied possessing marijuana, but after detectives told him they had found a backpack with drugs inside, Emmitt admitted to possessing marijuana, according to reports. He did not admit to having a firearm, reports said.

Police reported that the backpack contained 119 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies and PCP.

Helton said investigators had not found a firearm connected with this incident.

Johnson was taken to a hospital after the incident, and he was later released.