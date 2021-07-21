Alley's use OK'd for eatery

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a board meeting Tuesday evening authorized the long-term use of a city alley by a new Chick-fil-A location planned for Broadway.

The measure was approved in a voice vote.

The Chick-fil-A is set to occupy 701 Broadway at the southeast corner of the intersection with West Seventh Street, giving the Georgia-based chain known for its sandwiches a branch in the downtown Little Rock core.

Several existing Chick-fil-A restaurants are located in other areas of the city, in addition to an outpost in Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The time frame for when the restaurant may be ready to open is unclear.

The new Chick-fil-A planned for Broadway will join many other fast-food purveyors already located on the same section of the busy thoroughfare that runs through downtown. They include Taco Bell, Popeyes, Jimmy John's, Wendy's and Rally's.

Based on the site plan, the new Chick-fil-A would be located across the street from the Jimmy John's. The planned restaurant will include a drive-thru.

In exchange for the long-term use of the city right-of-way, the developer must pay the city $198,000 as a lump sum within 30 days, according to the ordinance.

The terms of the ordinance give Chick-fil-A the right to make construction improvements to the alley, but when the agreement expires the developer must restore the alley to its original condition.

At Tuesday's meeting, City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 questioned Jamie Collins, the director of the city's Planning and Development Department, on the proposed location.

She asked about a traffic study. Collins said he did not have a traffic study in his possession currently but said one was required as part of the release of the building permit.

He said the layout shown on the site plan was discussed with public works and traffic engineering officials. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reviewed the access and has released the driveway permit for Broadway, Collins said.

Based on her experience living near an existing Chick-fil-A on West Markham Street, Webb described that location as "very dangerous," and said she has seen multiple accidents there.

"This is an incredibly busy intersection already," Webb said of the planned Broadway site.

She added moments later, "I realize it's probably a Don Quixote-type vote, but I will oppose this measure."